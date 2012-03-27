MUMBAI, March 27 Indian soybean futures rose to a contract high on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, powered by firm overseas markets and thin arrivals in the local market.

* The most-active soybean April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.35 percent at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 3,029 rupees.

* U.S. soybean hit a six-month high on Monday, on lower projections for the Brazil harvest due to persistent drought.

* Soyoil for April delivery ended 0.42 percent lower at 746.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.5 rupees on expectation of higher supplies of edible oil.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery was 0.41 percent lower at 3,892 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 743.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 28 rupees to 2,945 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 10 rupees to 3,811.25 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rebounded on short covering after falling sharply in the last few sessions.

* April chana contract ended 1.22 percent higher at 3,707 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen around 7 percent in previous 4 sessions.

* Arrivals of chana in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, are likely to reach peak levels next week, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices fell 5 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar seed futures rose as traders squared off their positions after the authorities banned new positions last week.

* The April guar contract on the NCDEX was limit up 4 percent at 25,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Volume in the benchmark contract has plummeted to 13 tonnes from an average 200,000 tonnes in October-November last year, due to high volatility in prices and on curbs imposed by the exchange.

* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last Thursday, after prices soared more than 10-fold in the last one year.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,520 rupees to 26,699 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher as export demand remained strong while supplies dropped.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.63 percent at 12,210 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's top exporter of cumin, could boost exports 29 percent in 2011/12 and ship 19 percent more again of the spice in the next financial year, improving global supplies and potentially dampening high prices.

* Arrivals in Unjha were around 28,000 bags of 60 kg each, compared with 32,000 bags a day before, he said.

* However, jeera fell 95 rupees to 12,480 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Unjha because of expectations for arrivals to pick up in the coming weeks.

PEPPER

Pepper futures eased as export demand slowed with the close of the financial year.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery fell 1.46 percent to close at 41,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season in January as farmers have been sitting on stocks expecting prices to rise.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 126 rupees to 40,779 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures climbed on short covering after they had fallen more than 11 percent this month, but the outlook remains subdued in anticipation of a bumper crop.

* The April contract rose 1.80 percent to close at 4,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market, the trading hub in Andhra Pradesh, rose sharply to about 25,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags previous, traders said.

* Spot turmeric rose 73 rupees to 3,835 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)