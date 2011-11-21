MUMBAI Nov 21 India's chana futures fell
to its 4 percent maximum limit on Monday on extended profit
taking and on increase in chana acreage in the country, analysts
said.
* The most traded chana December contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
closed down 3.92 percent at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg after
hitting the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the day.
* The contract rose 4.4 percent, in seven consecutive
sessions, before falling on Saturday.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 82 rupees to 3,488
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar futures jumped 4 percent, the maximum limit, on
expectation of increase in export demand and on low output in
the current season.
* The key December guar seed contract on NCDEX
closed up 3.8 percent at 4,621 rupees per 100 kg after hitting
the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the day.
* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is
likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54
million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare
said, quoting the state agriculture department.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 168 rupees
to 4,608 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS
India's oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady as a fall
in the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot
markets offset a weak rupee and improvement in demand in the
physical market, analysts said.
* The December soyoil contract on NCDEX finished
0.02 percent lower at 643.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
higher 0.42 percent to 2,259 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed edged up 0.22 percent to 3,189 rupees per 100
kg.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers
said.
*A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil fell by 1.6 rupees to
638.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 15 rupees to 2,217
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
gained 64 rupees to 3,091 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures slashed early gains to end unchanged as
expectations of higher supplies next year offset lower-level
buying and a pick-up in local demand, analysts said.
* The benchmark December turmeric contract ended
unchanged at 4,812 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 13
percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct.
11.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained
65.5 rupees to end at 5,617.50 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures ended higher on lower-level buying triggered
by some domestic demand although on-going sowing in key
cultivating regions and sufficient stocks restricted the gains.
* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October
but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of
summer-sown crops.
* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.99
percent up at 13,827 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than
11 percent since the start of October to Nov. 19.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 16 rupees to
14,216 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell as tepid demand from overseas buyers and
likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop outweighed
positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.16
percent to 34,745 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, pepper gained 273 rupees to 34,620 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)