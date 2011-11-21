MUMBAI Nov 21 India's chana futures fell to its 4 percent maximum limit on Monday on extended profit taking and on increase in chana acreage in the country, analysts said.

* The most traded chana December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.92 percent at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the day.

* The contract rose 4.4 percent, in seven consecutive sessions, before falling on Saturday.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 82 rupees to 3,488 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures jumped 4 percent, the maximum limit, on expectation of increase in export demand and on low output in the current season.

* The key December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed up 3.8 percent at 4,621 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the day.

* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54 million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare said, quoting the state agriculture department.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 168 rupees to 4,608 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

India's oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady as a fall in the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets offset a weak rupee and improvement in demand in the physical market, analysts said.

* The December soyoil contract on NCDEX finished 0.02 percent lower at 643.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged higher 0.42 percent to 2,259 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed edged up 0.22 percent to 3,189 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

*A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil fell by 1.6 rupees to 638.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 15 rupees to 2,217 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 64 rupees to 3,091 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures slashed early gains to end unchanged as expectations of higher supplies next year offset lower-level buying and a pick-up in local demand, analysts said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract ended unchanged at 4,812 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 65.5 rupees to end at 5,617.50 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended higher on lower-level buying triggered by some domestic demand although on-going sowing in key cultivating regions and sufficient stocks restricted the gains.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.99 percent up at 13,827 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October to Nov. 19.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 16 rupees to 14,216 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as tepid demand from overseas buyers and likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop outweighed positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.16 percent to 34,745 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 273 rupees to 34,620 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)