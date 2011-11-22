MUMBAI Nov 22 India's soybean and soyoil futures erased early losses to end higher on Tuesday on a sharp drop in rupee, though higher soybean arrivals in spot market weighed, analysts said.

Rapeseed futures ended flat as an expected rise in area under the winter-sown oilseed weighed, they said.

* "Weakness in rupee is erasing impact of negative factors like fall in the world market," said an analyst at SMC Comtrade.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.29 percent higher at 645.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract finished up 0.58 percent to 2,272 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed eased 0.13 percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The rupee fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased by 0.25 rupees to 638.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 4 rupees to 2,221 rupees per 100 kg due to a rise in demand and a weak rupee. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 23 rupees to 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on November 18, compared to 4.969 million hectares a year ago.

CHANA

India's chana futures erased losses to close up on short-covering after falling sharply in past few sessions, analysts said.

* The key December chana contract on NCDEX closed up 0.78 percent at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly five percent since Thursday before rising in today's session.

* "Chana is up on short-covering and is likely to fall in the next session," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 48 rupees to 3,440 rupees per 100 kg.

GUARSEED

India's guar seed futures closed down on profit-taking.

* The most active December guar seed contract on NCDEX ended down 0.88 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 7.4 percent in the previous three trading sessions before falling in today's session.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 7 rupees to 4,615 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures fell as expectations of increased supplies for the next year prompted selling, analysts said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 0.66 percent to end at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 12.5 rupees to end at 5,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended lower as on-going sowing in key cultivating regions and sufficient stocks weighed on sentiment. But some demand from local buyers supported prices.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season it was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.66 percent lower at 13,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera edged up 28.5 rupees to end at 14,353 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to the absence of fresh cues from spot where activities were thin. The likelihood of an early arrival of the new crop weighed as well, traders said.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.65 percent to end at 34,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 70 rupees to close at 34,425 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)