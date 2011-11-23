MUMBAI Nov 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady on Wednesday as a weak rupee and good demand from oil millers offset a decline abroad and higher soybean arrivals in the local spot markets.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.09 percent higher at 646.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract closed 0.33 percent down to 2,264.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent higher to 3,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.05 rupees to 640.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 13 rupees to 2,234 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 30 rupees to 3,099 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures breached the initial lower circuit on a sell-off by traders triggered by higher acreage in the current rabi (winter-sown) season and fears that government might intervene to control inflation, analysts said.

* The key chana December contract on NCDEX closed down 3.39 percent at 3,362 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 26 rupees to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed reversed early gains to end lower as rising arrivals and profit-taking at higher levels outweighed hopes of an increase in export demand and lower output in the current season, analysts said.

* The most active December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed down 0.69 percent at 4,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 63 rupees to 4,552 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended steady as some spot demand from north India offset expectations of increased supplies for the next year, analysts said.

* The benchmark December turmeric closed up 0.12 percent at 4,786 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 27 rupees to end at 5,657 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell as sowing operations gained pace in Gujarat, the top producing state in the country to add to sufficient carryover stocks from last year .

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's of 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* Sowing in jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October.

* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.91 percent lower at 13,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 25 rupees to end at 14,328 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended slightly up due to depleting stocks and thin supplies but weak spot demand and hopes of early arrivals from the new crop restricted the gains.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract ended up 0.33 percent to end at 34,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 41 rupees to 34,384 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)