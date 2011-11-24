MUMBAI Nov 24 Guar seeds futures in India on Thursday rose 4 percent, its maximum limit, on good export demand and on low carryover stocks, analysts said.

* The most active guar seed for December delivery on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up after hitting the 4 upper circuit at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan state, guar seed rose 149 rupees to 4,701 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures closed up on short-covering and some low-level buying.

* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX closed up 0.17 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 55 rupees to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's jeera futures reversed losses to close higher on lower level buying after a sharp fall in prices, analysts said.

* "Jeera has fallen significantly, and is now expected to go up in next few session," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.93 percent up at 13,737 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 25 rupees to end at 14,328 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed up more than a percent as depleting stocks and tight supply situation outweighed weak demand, analysts said.

* The most active December pepper contract ended up 1.57 percent to end at 35,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 154 rupees to 35,538 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop with hopes spot demand will improve at lower levels limiting the downside, analysts and traders said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract ended up 0.96 percent at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg.

In Nizamabad, a key spot market, turmeric fell 19 rupees to 5,638 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

India's soyoil and oilseeds futures fell on Thursday reflecting weakness in global markets on concerns of a global slowdown, while higher soybean arrivals and increased sowing of rapeseed kept their spot prices down.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent down at 642.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.6 percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent down to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil declined 3.6 rupees to 637.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 13 rupees to 2,221 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed lost a rupee to 3,098 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by MUMBAI COMMODITY TEAM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)