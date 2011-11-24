MUMBAI Nov 24 Guar seeds futures in India
on Thursday rose 4 percent, its maximum limit, on good export
demand and on low carryover stocks, analysts said.
* The most active guar seed for December delivery on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
after hitting the 4 upper circuit at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan
state, guar seed rose 149 rupees to 4,701 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures closed up on short-covering and some
low-level buying.
* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX
closed up 0.17 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 55 rupees to 3,415
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's jeera futures reversed losses to close higher on
lower level buying after a sharp fall in prices, analysts said.
* "Jeera has fallen significantly, and is now expected to go
up in next few session," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management.
* The most active December jeera contract ended
0.93 percent up at 13,737 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 25 rupees to end at
14,328 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures closed up more than a percent as depleting
stocks and tight supply situation outweighed weak demand,
analysts said.
* The most active December pepper contract ended up
1.57 percent to end at 35,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 154 rupees to
35,538 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on an expected rise in supplies from
new season crop with hopes spot demand will improve at lower
levels limiting the downside, analysts and traders said.
* The benchmark December turmeric contract ended up
0.96 percent at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg.
In Nizamabad, a key spot market, turmeric fell 19 rupees to
5,638 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
India's soyoil and oilseeds futures fell on Thursday
reflecting weakness in global markets on concerns of a global
slowdown, while higher soybean arrivals and increased sowing of
rapeseed kept their spot prices down.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent down at
642.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
0.6 percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent down to 3,185 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil declined 3.6 rupees to
637.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 13 rupees to 2,221
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed lost
a rupee to 3,098 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by MUMBAI COMMODITY TEAM; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)