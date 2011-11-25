MUMBAI Nov 25 India's guar futures rose 4 percent on Friday, its upper circuit, for the second straight session on good export demand and lower output in the current season, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.06 percent at 4,875 rupees per 100 kg, easing after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit earlier in the day.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed rose 168 rupees to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures closed nearly flat in choppy trade as higher sowing and lacklustre demand in the spot market balanced the short-covering and some low-level buying after a sharp correction in prices.

* The key December chana contract on NCDEX inched up 0.02 percent to end at 3,369 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 17 rupees to 3,398 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's jeera futures rose on some lower-level buying supported by a pick-up in the local demand, though increased sowing in top producer Gujarat and weak export demand restricted the gains, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera contract at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.32 percent higher at 13,919 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 24.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose 75 rupees to 14,387.50 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped on some profit-taking after Thursday's gains triggered by hopes of early arrivals from the new crop.

* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however restricted the downside.

* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.15 percent to close at 35,125 rupees per 100 kg. It had gained 1.57 percent on Thursday.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper rose 140 rupees to 34,679 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as an expected rise in supplies from the new season crop and weak overseas demand weighed on sentiment.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 0.29 percent to end at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Any rise is prices should be seen as an opportunity to sell because the overall trend is weak due to to expectations of increased production," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's soyoil and soybean futures slashed early gains to end steady as weak world markets and accelerated rapeseed sowing at home weighed, though a soft rupee and good physical demand supported the prices, analysts and dealers said.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged 0.11 percent down at 641.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract closed unchanged at 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed gained 0.28 percent to end at 3,194 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)