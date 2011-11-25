MUMBAI Nov 25 India's guar futures rose 4
percent on Friday, its upper circuit, for the second straight
session on good export demand and lower output in the current
season, analysts said.
* The most traded guar seed December contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
3.06 percent at 4,875 rupees per 100 kg, easing after hitting
the 4 percent upper circuit earlier in the day.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed rose
168 rupees to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures closed nearly flat in choppy trade as
higher sowing and lacklustre demand in the spot market balanced
the short-covering and some low-level buying after a sharp
correction in prices.
* The key December chana contract on NCDEX inched up
0.02 percent to end at 3,369 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 17 rupees to 3,398
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's jeera futures rose on some lower-level buying
supported by a pick-up in the local demand, though increased
sowing in top producer Gujarat and weak export demand restricted
the gains, analysts said.
* The most active December jeera contract at
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.32
percent higher at 13,919 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more
than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 24.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose
75 rupees to 14,387.50 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped on some profit-taking after
Thursday's gains triggered by hopes of early arrivals from the
new crop.
* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however
restricted the downside.
* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.15
percent to close at 35,125 rupees per 100 kg. It had gained 1.57
percent on Thursday.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state,
pepper rose 140 rupees to 34,679 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as an expected rise in supplies from
the new season crop and weak overseas demand weighed on
sentiment.
* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 0.29
percent to end at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Any rise is prices should be seen as an opportunity to
sell because the overall trend is weak due to to expectations of
increased production," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
India's soyoil and soybean futures slashed early gains to
end steady as weak world markets and accelerated rapeseed sowing
at home weighed, though a soft rupee and good physical demand
supported the prices, analysts and dealers said.
* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has
lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it
hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged 0.11 percent down at
641.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract closed
unchanged at 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed
gained 0.28 percent to end at 3,194 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)