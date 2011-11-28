MUMBAI Nov 28 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures ended a tad higher on Monday following strong overseas
leads, though rising supplies back home kept the upside limited.
* The most-active December soybean contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
edged 0.4 percent higher to end at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg,
while December rapeseed ended 0.5 percent higher at
3,187 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract ended 0.4 percent
higher at 641.45 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this
month.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures seesawed and closed up as lower output and
good export demand outweighed profit-taking following a sharp
rise in the prices, analysts said.
* The most traded guar seed December contract closed
up 0.15 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 32 rupees to
4,927 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures closed up over 1 percent on short-covering
after falling nearly 10 percent in the previous week.
* The key December chana contract closed up 1.07
percent at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 60 rupees to 3,325
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera futures ended up on lower-level buying triggered by a
pick-up in the local demand, although increased sowing in the
top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, restricted
the gains, analysts said.
* The most active December jeera ended 0.74 percent
higher at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18
percent during Sept 22-Nov. 26. On Sept 22, it had hit a
contract high of 16,860 rupees.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, the prices rose 59
rupees to close at 14,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown over 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up as depleting stocks and thin
supplies supported prices but thin overseas demand and hopes of
early arrivals from the new crop weighed.
* Supply pressure is expected to increase during
January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top
producer and India.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early to
cash in on higher prices.
* The most active December pepper edged up 0.33
percent to end at 34,965 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state,
pepper fell 20 rupees to 34,617 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended higher on some enquiries from
exporters that supported lower-level buying. However, an
expected rise in supplies from new season crop next year,
limited the gains.
* The benchmark December turmeric ended 1.53 percent
higher at 4,766 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 114
rupees to 5,524 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)