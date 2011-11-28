MUMBAI Nov 28 India oilseeds and soyoil futures ended a tad higher on Monday following strong overseas leads, though rising supplies back home kept the upside limited.

* The most-active December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged 0.4 percent higher to end at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ended 0.5 percent higher at 3,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended 0.4 percent higher at 641.45 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures seesawed and closed up as lower output and good export demand outweighed profit-taking following a sharp rise in the prices, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract closed up 0.15 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 32 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures closed up over 1 percent on short-covering after falling nearly 10 percent in the previous week.

* The key December chana contract closed up 1.07 percent at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 60 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera futures ended up on lower-level buying triggered by a pick-up in the local demand, although increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, restricted the gains, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera ended 0.74 percent higher at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18 percent during Sept 22-Nov. 26. On Sept 22, it had hit a contract high of 16,860 rupees.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, the prices rose 59 rupees to close at 14,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown over 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up as depleting stocks and thin supplies supported prices but thin overseas demand and hopes of early arrivals from the new crop weighed.

* Supply pressure is expected to increase during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer and India.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early to cash in on higher prices.

* The most active December pepper edged up 0.33 percent to end at 34,965 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper fell 20 rupees to 34,617 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on some enquiries from exporters that supported lower-level buying. However, an expected rise in supplies from new season crop next year, limited the gains.

* The benchmark December turmeric ended 1.53 percent higher at 4,766 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 114 rupees to 5,524 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)