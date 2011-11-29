MUMBAI Nov 29 India's chana futures hit
the maximum daily lower limit of 4 percent on Tuesday due to
higher sowing coupled with lacklustre consumer demand, analysts
said.
* The Key December chana contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed at 3,160
rupees per 100 kg, down 4 percent.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 71 rupees to 3,254
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose the maximum daily limit of 4 percent
on good export demand, lower output in the current season and on
reduced carryforward stocks with traders.
* The December guar seed contract ended at 5,255
rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 131 rupees
to 5,058 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera futures fell due to rising sowing in the top producing
state of Gujarat and sluggish exports, analysts said.
* The most active December jeera fell 0.82 percent
to close at 13,756 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices
gained 17.5 rupees to close at 14,412.5 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher due to lower stocks with most
producing countries and thin supplies.
* The most active December pepper ended 0.43 percent
up at 35,115 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak, weighed by higher spot
supplies, mounting carryforward stocks and on expected higher
production for the next year.
* The benchmark December turmeric fell 2.77 percent
to close at 4,634 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 16.5
rupees to end at 5,507.50 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil ended flat with a downward bias as firm
demand from millers at home offset negative sentiment from
overseas market, analysts said.
* The most-active December soybean contract ended
flat at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed
ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,174 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent
lower at 639.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this
month.
