MUMBAI Nov 29 India's chana futures hit the maximum daily lower limit of 4 percent on Tuesday due to higher sowing coupled with lacklustre consumer demand, analysts said.

* The Key December chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed at 3,160 rupees per 100 kg, down 4 percent.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 71 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose the maximum daily limit of 4 percent on good export demand, lower output in the current season and on reduced carryforward stocks with traders.

* The December guar seed contract ended at 5,255 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 131 rupees to 5,058 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera futures fell due to rising sowing in the top producing state of Gujarat and sluggish exports, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera fell 0.82 percent to close at 13,756 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices gained 17.5 rupees to close at 14,412.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher due to lower stocks with most producing countries and thin supplies.

* The most active December pepper ended 0.43 percent up at 35,115 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak, weighed by higher spot supplies, mounting carryforward stocks and on expected higher production for the next year.

* The benchmark December turmeric fell 2.77 percent to close at 4,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 16.5 rupees to end at 5,507.50 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil ended flat with a downward bias as firm demand from millers at home offset negative sentiment from overseas market, analysts said.

* The most-active December soybean contract ended flat at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent lower at 639.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)