MUMBAI Nov 30 India's jeera futures dropped on Wednesday as sowing rose in the top producing state of Gujarat supported by favourable weather while sluggish exports also weighed, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.21 percent to close at 13,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices fell 125 rupees to close at 14,287.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21 jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up as most producing countries' stocks were dwindling and supplies were thin, but weak overseas enquiries and expectations of fresh arrivals by the last weak of December weighed on sentiment.

* The most active December pepper gained 0.34 percent to finish at 35,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper gained 50 rupees to end at 34,667 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to higher carryforward stocks and on expected higher production next year.

* The benchmark December turmeric fell 3.02 percent to end at 4,494 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 131.3 rupees to end at 5,376 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

OILSEED

Soybean and soyoil ended lower on Wednesday weighed by higher supplies of the bean and weak overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.24 percent lower to end at 2,243.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil contract ended 0.70 percent lower at 634.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* December rapeseed ended 1.16 percent down at 3,137 rupees per 100 kg weighed by rising area under production.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was down 2.25 rupees at 631.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean ended down 5 rupees to be at 2,224 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 11.25 rupees to 3,091.25 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

CHANA

Chana futures fell sharply to hit the daily lower limit for the second straight session on lacklustre demand and expectations of increased output with sowing on a larger area.

* The key chana December contract closed down 1.8 percent at 3,103 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 4 percent lower limit at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 104 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures closed up in a choppy trade as strong export demand and a fall in output outweighed profit taking at higher levels.

* The December delivery guar seed contract closed up 1.06 percent at 5,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 58 rupees to 5,098 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)