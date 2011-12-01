MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures hit a
fresh contract low on Thursday due to a rise in the area under
cultivation in top producing Gujarat state and on weak exports,
analysts said.
* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing
operations in the state.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* The most active December jeera on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.45 percent to
end at 13,391 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 13,211
rupees earlier in the day.
* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to
13,000 rupees in the short term.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher due to expectations of steady to
slightly lower production next year, dwindling stocks with most
producing countries and thin supplies.
* The most active December pepper gained 0.65
percent to end at 35,465 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 265.5 rupees to
end at 34,932.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22
percent to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as higher carryforward stocks and an
expected higher production next year outweighed lower-level
buying.
* The benchmark December turmeric dropped 0.80
percent to end at 4,458 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more
than 7 percent in November.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 41
rupees to 5,335 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It was just a technical pull back in prices after recent
fall. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because
long term trend is still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil ended lower as rising supplies in the
domestic market outweighed higher demand from crushers and
millers, analysts said.
* The most-active soybean for December delivery
ended 0.7 percent lower at 2,227.50 rupees per 100 kg, while
December soyoil ended 0.9 percent lower at 628.75 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery
ended 1.8 percent lower at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg on higher
area under sowing.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 631.70
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 6 rupees to 2,230
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
28.75 rupees to 3,062.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, the farm ministry's data showed last week,
on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
CHANA
Chana futures reversed early losses to end higher, tracking
physical market, on value buying by traders following the sharp
correction in prices.
* The key December chana contract closed up 0.87
percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen over 12 percent in the previous
month.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 12.5 rupees to
3,162.5 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures closed down on profit taking following the
sharp rise in its prices.
* The key December guar seed contract closed down
1.69 percent at 5,221 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen around 17 percent in six
consecutive sessions before falling on Thursday.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 26 rupees to
5,124 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)