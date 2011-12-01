MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures hit a fresh contract low on Thursday due to a rise in the area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state and on weak exports, analysts said.

* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing operations in the state.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* The most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.45 percent to end at 13,391 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 13,211 rupees earlier in the day.

* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to 13,000 rupees in the short term.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher due to expectations of steady to slightly lower production next year, dwindling stocks with most producing countries and thin supplies.

* The most active December pepper gained 0.65 percent to end at 35,465 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 265.5 rupees to end at 34,932.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year outweighed lower-level buying.

* The benchmark December turmeric dropped 0.80 percent to end at 4,458 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 7 percent in November.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 41 rupees to 5,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It was just a technical pull back in prices after recent fall. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because long term trend is still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil ended lower as rising supplies in the domestic market outweighed higher demand from crushers and millers, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery ended 0.7 percent lower at 2,227.50 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil ended 0.9 percent lower at 628.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery ended 1.8 percent lower at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg on higher area under sowing.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 631.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 6 rupees to 2,230 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 28.75 rupees to 3,062.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, the farm ministry's data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

CHANA

Chana futures reversed early losses to end higher, tracking physical market, on value buying by traders following the sharp correction in prices.

* The key December chana contract closed up 0.87 percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 12 percent in the previous month.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 12.5 rupees to 3,162.5 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures closed down on profit taking following the sharp rise in its prices.

* The key December guar seed contract closed down 1.69 percent at 5,221 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 17 percent in six consecutive sessions before falling on Thursday.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 26 rupees to 5,124 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)