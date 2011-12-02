MUMBAI Dec 2 India's chana futures shed initial gains on Friday to hit lower circuit on subdued demand and increased acreage in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season.

* The most active chana for December delivery on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.71 percent at 3,014 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,005 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India rebounded from early losses to hit the 4 percent upper limit as strong export demand and lower output in the current season outweighed the profit-taking of the early session.

* The most active guar seed December contract on NCDEX closed up after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 182 rupees to 5,306 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera futures wiped out early gains to end lower as rising area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state outweighed lower level buying, analysts said.

* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing operations in the state.

* The most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.88 percent to close at 13,139 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 9 percent from the start of Nov. till Dec 1.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices fell by 71.5 rupees to end at 14,216 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera production is expected higher as sowing is progressing well in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher prices as trend is still weak," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped due to profit-selling though improved buying from exporters for fulfilling the overseas commitment and dwindling stocks with most producing countries restricted the losses.

* The most active December pepper slipped 0.20 percent to end at 35,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 191.5 rupees to end at 35,124 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking was seen in futures but the spot remained firm because of good demand from exporters. Prices are expected steady to firm till the new supplies start in January," said a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year.

* The benchmark December turmeric fell 1.48 percent to close at 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 14 rupees to end to 5,321 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil ended flat with a negative bias weighed by rising arrivals in the domestic market amid slightly higher overseas markets.

* The most-active December soybean edged 0.11 percent lower to end at 2,225 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil contract ended 0.25 percent lower at 627.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* December rapeseed last ended 0.10 percent up at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil ended 3.05 rupees lower at 628.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged lower 25 rupees to 2,205 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 3,063.75 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)