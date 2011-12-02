MUMBAI Dec 2 India's chana futures shed
initial gains on Friday to hit lower circuit on subdued demand
and increased acreage in the current rabi (winter-sowing)
season.
* The most active chana for December delivery on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
3.71 percent at 3,014 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4
percent lower circuit at 3,005 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to 3,150
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures in India rebounded from early losses to
hit the 4 percent upper limit as strong export demand and lower
output in the current season outweighed the profit-taking of the
early session.
* The most active guar seed December contract on
NCDEX closed up after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at
5,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 182 rupees
to 5,306 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera futures wiped out early gains to end lower as rising
area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state outweighed
lower level buying, analysts said.
* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing
operations in the state.
* The most active December jeera on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.88 percent to
close at 13,139 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 9
percent from the start of Nov. till Dec 1.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices fell
by 71.5 rupees to end at 14,216 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera production is expected higher as sowing is
progressing well in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Prices are unlikely
to sustain at higher prices as trend is still weak," said Nalini
Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped due to profit-selling though
improved buying from exporters for fulfilling the overseas
commitment and dwindling stocks with most producing countries
restricted the losses.
* The most active December pepper slipped 0.20
percent to end at 35,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 191.5
rupees to end at 35,124 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-taking was seen in futures but the spot
remained firm because of good demand from exporters. Prices are
expected steady to firm till the new supplies start in January,"
said a trader from Kochi, Kerala.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended lower due to higher carryforward
stocks and an expected higher production next year.
* The benchmark December turmeric fell 1.48 percent
to close at 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 14
rupees to end to 5,321 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil ended flat with a negative bias weighed
by rising arrivals in the domestic market amid slightly higher
overseas markets.
* The most-active December soybean edged 0.11
percent lower to end at 2,225 rupees per 100 kg, while December
soyoil contract ended 0.25 percent lower at 627.15
rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* December rapeseed last ended 0.10 percent up at
3,094 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil ended 3.05 rupees lower
at 628.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged lower 25 rupees
to 2,205 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was flat at 3,063.75 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
