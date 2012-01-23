MUMBAI Jan 23 India's guar futures rose 4 percent--their daily permitted upper limit--to yet another record high on Monday as large traders bought betting on a further rise in prices.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up at 3.95 percent at 12,296 rupees per 100 kg after hitting record high of 12,302 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has hit new record highs 10 times and permitted daily lower limit of 4 percent twice in the last 11 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 417 rupees to 12,508 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose on concerns production could decline this year as the area under cultivation fell on unfavourable weather conditions, though arrivals from the new season crop capped the gains.

* The February chana contract closed up 0.24 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 3,286 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on good demand in spot market and a rise in U.S. soybean prices, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean rose 1.37 percent to $12.03-1/4 per bushel by 1215 GMT on good export demand and concerns over soybean production in South America due to dry weather.

* The February soyoil contract closed 0.46 percent higher at 706.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.55 percent to 2,540.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 0.72 percent to 3,485 rupees.

* A drop in rapeseed area was also underpinning sentiment, analysts said. Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82 million hectares a year earlier.

* A rise in rupee capped the gains. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 4.2 rupees to 704.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 20 rupees to 2,464 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up as a decline in spot supplies and a pick-up in local demand supported buying.

* The gains were restricted, though, due to expectations of higher output in 2012 on increased acreage and favourable weather.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract ended 1.39 percent up at 16,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 104.5 rupees to close at 16,017 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in spot as farmers held back their produce, waiting for better prices on a likely fall in output.

* The February pepper ended up 0.18 percent at 32,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 236 rupees to 32,221 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on some overseas enquiries and local buying but prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies this year weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric ended 0.83 percent up to close at 4,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)