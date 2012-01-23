MUMBAI Jan 23 India's guar futures rose 4
percent--their daily permitted upper limit--to yet another
record high on Monday as large traders bought betting on a
further rise in prices.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up at 3.95
percent at 12,296 rupees per 100 kg after hitting record high of
12,302 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has hit new record highs 10 times and
permitted daily lower limit of 4 percent twice in the last 11
sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 417 rupees to 12,508
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures rose on concerns production could decline this
year as the area under cultivation fell on unfavourable weather
conditions, though arrivals from the new season crop capped the
gains.
* The February chana contract closed up 0.24 percent
at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets such as
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and are expected to pick up in the
next few weeks.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 3,286
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on good demand in spot
market and a rise in U.S. soybean prices, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean rose 1.37 percent to $12.03-1/4 per
bushel by 1215 GMT on good export demand and concerns over
soybean production in South America due to dry weather.
* The February soyoil contract closed 0.46 percent
higher at 706.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean rose 0.55 percent
to 2,540.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
climbed 0.72 percent to 3,485 rupees.
* A drop in rapeseed area was also underpinning sentiment,
analysts said. Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48
million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82
million hectares a year earlier.
* A rise in rupee capped the gains. A strong rupee makes
edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns
of oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 4.2 rupees to
704.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 20 rupees to
2,464 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up as a decline in spot
supplies and a pick-up in local demand supported buying.
* The gains were restricted, though, due to expectations of
higher output in 2012 on increased acreage and favourable
weather.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvesting starts from February.
* The February jeera contract ended 1.39 percent up
at 16,311 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 104.5
rupees to close at 16,017 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose due to thin supplies in spot as farmers
held back their produce, waiting for better prices on a likely
fall in output.
* The February pepper ended up 0.18 percent at
32,610 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 236 rupees
to 32,221 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on some overseas enquiries and
local buying but prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies
this year weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric ended 0.83 percent up to close
at 4,622 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
