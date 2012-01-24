(Removes incorrect reference to probe into cartelisation and speculative trading)

MUMBAI Jan 24 India's guar futures retreated from a fresh contract high to fall more than 1 percent on Tuesday on profit-taking, while the regulator probing irregularities in guar trade suspended two traders, hurting sentiment, analysts said.

* India's commodity markets regulator suspended two of the five companies it had served show-cause notices in connection after an investigation into guar trade, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.07 percent at 11,919 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 12,700 rupees earlier in the day.

* To calm the market, NCDEX raised the special cash margins by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients. Later it also levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 449 rupees to 12,508 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell as arrivals mounted in key growing states while domestic demand was sluggish, and analysts said, the weak trend is expected to continue for next few weeks.

* The most-active chana for February delivery closed 1.42 percent lower at 3,188 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 36 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soybean and soyoil futures pared early gains to end steady as profit-taking offset good demand in the physical market and a jump in the U.S. market, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures fell as China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India offset a drop in area under cultivation, they said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.09 percent at 706.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06 percent to 2,542 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 2.5 percent to 3,398 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 4.65 rupees to 709.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 23 rupees to 2,487 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by a rupee to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to hopes of higher production as acreage has increased in the top producing Gujarat state and favourable weather.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract ended 2.16 percent down at 15,959 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 41 rupees to close at 16,058 rupees per 100 kg due to a decline in spot supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures snapped a 5-day rally on profit-taking triggered by tepid export demand although the losses were restricted by thin supplies in spot and a likely fall in output.

* The February pepper ended 0.21 percent down at 32,540 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 2 percent in the last five sessions.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 88 rupees to close at 32,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as prospects of a bumper crop and new supplies from Karnataka weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric ended 0.43 percent lower at 4,602 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)