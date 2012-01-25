MUMBAI Jan 25 India's guar seed futures
ended higher after hitting the 4 percent daily permissable lower
limit, on lack of arrivals in spot markets, though concerns that
export demand will drop due to recent high prices also weighed,
analysts said.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.44 percent
higher at 11,972 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
lower circuit at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified
late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod
Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from
trading, after detecting "irregularities" in guar
trade.
* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 23 rupees to
12,033 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India fell for the second straight session
on increased supplies from southern states in the spot markets,
amid tepid demand, said analysts.
* The February chana contract ended down 1.06
percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and western Maharashtra state.
They are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 3,237
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended almost steady as
good demand in the physical market and gains in Malaysian palm
oil prices offset China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports
from India, analysts said.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up in post-holiday
trade on Wednesday as traders focused on dry south American
weather affecting soy yields, although concerns of a looming
Greek debt default curbed gains.
* The February soyoil contract closed up 0.2 percent
at 707.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06
percent at 2,543.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
dropped 0.38 percent to 3,385 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased by 0.35 rupees to
709.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 39 rupees to
2,526 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed eased by 36 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures extended losses as an increase
in area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions
raised expectations of higher production, with the approaching
arrival season also weighing on prices.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* The February jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.82 percent to
close at 15,828 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 94 rupees
to 15,964 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell due to sluggish demand from overseas
buyers, as well as new season supplies in spot.
* The February pepper dropped 1.46 percent to close
at 32,065 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 95 rupees
to close at 32,228 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended steady due to thin supplies from the
new crop as farmers hoped prices would rise, while prospects of
a bumper crop and expectations supplies would increase in coming
days weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric ended at 4,600 rupees per 100
kg, down 0.04 percent.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)