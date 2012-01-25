MUMBAI Jan 25 India's guar seed futures ended higher after hitting the 4 percent daily permissable lower limit, on lack of arrivals in spot markets, though concerns that export demand will drop due to recent high prices also weighed, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.44 percent higher at 11,972 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from trading, after detecting "irregularities" in guar trade.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 23 rupees to 12,033 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell for the second straight session on increased supplies from southern states in the spot markets, amid tepid demand, said analysts.

* The February chana contract ended down 1.06 percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and western Maharashtra state. They are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 3,237 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended almost steady as good demand in the physical market and gains in Malaysian palm oil prices offset China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, analysts said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up in post-holiday trade on Wednesday as traders focused on dry south American weather affecting soy yields, although concerns of a looming Greek debt default curbed gains.

* The February soyoil contract closed up 0.2 percent at 707.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06 percent at 2,543.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.38 percent to 3,385 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased by 0.35 rupees to 709.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 39 rupees to 2,526 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 36 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures extended losses as an increase in area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions raised expectations of higher production, with the approaching arrival season also weighing on prices.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.82 percent to close at 15,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 94 rupees to 15,964 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to sluggish demand from overseas buyers, as well as new season supplies in spot.

* The February pepper dropped 1.46 percent to close at 32,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 95 rupees to close at 32,228 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended steady due to thin supplies from the new crop as farmers hoped prices would rise, while prospects of a bumper crop and expectations supplies would increase in coming days weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric ended at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.04 percent.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)