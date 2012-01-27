MUMBAI Jan 27 India's guar futures fell 4
percent--the maximum permitted daily lower limit--on fears high
prices in the domestic market could hurt export demand.
* The February guar seed contract closed down 3.96
percent at 11,497 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent
lower circuit at 11,494 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices, which have been on a rising spree for
the past few months, have doubled since November.
CHANA
Chana futures closed marginally up on value buying by
traders following a sharp fall in its prices earlier and on
concerns of decline in output due to lower output, analysts
said.
* "Most traders are expecting a lower crop, which is
preventing prices from falling despite low demand," said Ranjit
Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.
* The February chana contract closed up 0.19 percent
at 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 36 rupees to 3,200
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as higher sowing and
favourable weather conditions in cultivating regions triggered
selling, analysts said.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* The February jeera contract fell 3.59 percent to
close at 15,259 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 152 rupees
to 15,812 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, tracking spot demand, amid thin
supplies from the new season crop as farmers awaited better
prices.
* The February pepper rose 1.37 percent to end at
32,505 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in small
quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 159.5
rupees to 32,387.50 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended steady on prospects of a bumper crop
and expectations supplies would increase in the coming days
though some overseas enquiries restricted the downside.
* The April turmeric ended almost steady at 4,602
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 30 rupees to 4,812 rupees per
100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil futures ended down, tracking a weak
overseas market and the rupee's strength against the dollar,
while rapeseed futures were treading water, analyst said.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.46 percent down at
697.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean ended 1.44
percent lower at 2,507 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
ended 1.12 percent lower at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 6.15 rupees to
close at 703.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 17 rupees
to end at 2,509 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed ended flat at 3,468.75 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)