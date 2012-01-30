MUMBAI Jan 30 Pepper futures fell by the
daily maximum limit for the second straight session on Monday,
tracking a fall in prices in competing Vietnam, and as arrivals
from the new season crop start in local spot markets, analysts
said.
* The February pepper contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.66
percent at 30,060 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
lower circuit at 29,960 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices slumped
by 1,021 rupees to 30,940 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India turmeric futures were marginally lower after reversing
initial gains as rising supplies in spot markets offset support
from export demand.
* The April turmeric closed marginally down at 0.13
percent at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell for the fifth
straight session as an increase in area under cultivation raised
expectations of higher production.
* The February jeera contract closed down 2.66
percent at 14,448 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 320 rupees to 15,504
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR AND CHANA
India's guar futures rose in a volatile session on exporter
buying and a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts
said.
* The February guar seed contract closed up 0.55
percent at 11,702 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3
percent upper circuit at 12,194 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the
day.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 266 rupees to
11,982 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India closed up after reversing initial
losses, as prospects of lower output in the current season and
firm prices of other pulses offset a rise in arrivals in key
southern states.
* The February chana contract closed up 0.74 percent
at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 12 rupees to 3,200
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased tailing a drop in
world prices and on arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in
local spot markets, analysts said.
* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India
also weighed on sentiment, they said.
* U.S. soybean was down 1.11 percent at $12.05-1/2 per
bushel by 1233 GMT.
* Malaysian crude palm oil slipped to a five-week low on
Monday on slowing demand and investor caution ahead of a likely
debt swap deal for Greece that would help the country avoid a
messy default.
* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.17
percent at 689.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean fell 0.97 percent
at 2,462.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased
0.33 percent to 3,310 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 3.2 rupees to
694.35 per 10 kg, while soybean eased 8 rupees to 2,485 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 134
rupees to 3,384 per 100 kg.
* The drop in rupee limited the downside in oilseed complex,
analysts said. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oils
costlier and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal
exporters.
