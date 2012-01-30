MUMBAI Jan 30 Pepper futures fell by the daily maximum limit for the second straight session on Monday, tracking a fall in prices in competing Vietnam, and as arrivals from the new season crop start in local spot markets, analysts said.

* The February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.66 percent at 30,060 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 29,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices slumped by 1,021 rupees to 30,940 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India turmeric futures were marginally lower after reversing initial gains as rising supplies in spot markets offset support from export demand.

* The April turmeric closed marginally down at 0.13 percent at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell for the fifth straight session as an increase in area under cultivation raised expectations of higher production.

* The February jeera contract closed down 2.66 percent at 14,448 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 320 rupees to 15,504 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR AND CHANA

India's guar futures rose in a volatile session on exporter buying and a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract closed up 0.55 percent at 11,702 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent upper circuit at 12,194 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 266 rupees to 11,982 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India closed up after reversing initial losses, as prospects of lower output in the current season and firm prices of other pulses offset a rise in arrivals in key southern states.

* The February chana contract closed up 0.74 percent at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 12 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased tailing a drop in world prices and on arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in local spot markets, analysts said.

* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India also weighed on sentiment, they said.

* U.S. soybean was down 1.11 percent at $12.05-1/2 per bushel by 1233 GMT.

* Malaysian crude palm oil slipped to a five-week low on Monday on slowing demand and investor caution ahead of a likely debt swap deal for Greece that would help the country avoid a messy default.

* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.17 percent at 689.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean fell 0.97 percent at 2,462.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.33 percent to 3,310 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 3.2 rupees to 694.35 per 10 kg, while soybean eased 8 rupees to 2,485 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 134 rupees to 3,384 per 100 kg.

* The drop in rupee limited the downside in oilseed complex, analysts said. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oils costlier and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)