MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday on rising arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in spot markets and on a drop in overseas prices, analysts said.

* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, rupee's gains and softness in Malaysian palm oil prices also weighed, analysts said.

* A firm rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at 683.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean contract fell 0.45 percent at 2,451.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.42 percent to 3,296 rupees.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in two weeks, dealers said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down by 6.6 rupees to 687.75 per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 19 rupees to 2,466 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 31 rupees to 3,353 per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar futures rose by the 4 percent maximum daily limit tracking firm trend in spot market, where buying by exporters pushed prices up.

* The February guar seed contract closed up 3.98 percent at 12,168 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,171 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong demand for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, from the United States, traders say.

* Prices have more than doubled since November triggering a regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in India, to curb the volatility in prices.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 190 rupees to 12,172 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose tracking firm trend in spot market as traders bought on expectations that prices had touched near bottom and concern over decline in output due to a fall in area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract closed up 2.18 percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 16 rupees to 3,216 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended up due to overseas demand for the new season crop, though estimates of higher output and expectations that fresh supplies would increase in the coming days restricted the gains.

* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 1.22 percent higher at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 105 rupees to close at 4,707 rupees per 100 kg as arrivals from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures snapped a five-day falling streak due to bargain buying, amid a fall in daily supplies. However, a rise in area under cultivation that raised expectations of higher production in 2012 limited the upside.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX gained 2.05 percent to close at 14,745 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 11 percent in the last five sessions.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

* Prices in the Unjha spot market fell 139 rupees to close at 15,365 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit a contract low, weighed by arrivals from the new season crop in local spot markets and subdued export demand as traders awaited full-fledged new season supplies, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract ended 1.62 percent lower at 29,475 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 29,065 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices gained 57 rupees to 30,997 rupees per 100 kg due to lower-than-expected supplies but traders expect them to gain pace in coming days. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)