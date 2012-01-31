MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday on
rising arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in spot markets
and on a drop in overseas prices, analysts said.
* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India,
rupee's gains and softness in Malaysian palm oil prices also
weighed, analysts said.
* A firm rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and at
the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at
683.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean contract fell
0.45 percent at 2,451.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
eased 0.42 percent to 3,296 rupees.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the
biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to
pick up in two weeks, dealers said.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down by 6.6 rupees
to 687.75 per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 19 rupees to 2,466
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by
31 rupees to 3,353 per 100 kg.
GUAR
India's guar futures rose by the 4 percent maximum daily
limit tracking firm trend in spot market, where buying by
exporters pushed prices up.
* The February guar seed contract closed up 3.98
percent at 12,168 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit at 12,171 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong demand
for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil
drilling, from the United States, traders say.
* Prices have more than doubled since November triggering a
regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which
accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in
India, to curb the volatility in prices.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 190 rupees to
12,172 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures rose tracking firm trend in spot market as
traders bought on expectations that prices had touched near
bottom and concern over decline in output due to a fall in area
under cultivation.
* The February chana contract closed up 2.18 percent
to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 16 rupees to 3,216
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures ended up due to overseas demand for the new
season crop, though estimates of higher output and expectations
that fresh supplies would increase in the coming days restricted
the gains.
* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 1.22
percent higher at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 105 rupees to close at 4,707
rupees per 100 kg as arrivals from the new season crop weighed
on sentiment.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures snapped a five-day falling
streak due to bargain buying, amid a fall in daily supplies.
However, a rise in area under cultivation that raised
expectations of higher production in 2012 limited the upside.
* The February jeera contract on NCDEX gained 2.05
percent to close at 14,745 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than
11 percent in the last five sessions.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]
* Prices in the Unjha spot market fell 139 rupees to close
at 15,365 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures hit a contract low, weighed by arrivals from
the new season crop in local spot markets and subdued export
demand as traders awaited full-fledged new season supplies,
analysts said.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* The February pepper contract ended 1.62 percent
lower at 29,475 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low
of 29,065 rupees earlier in the day.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices gained 57
rupees to 30,997 rupees per 100 kg due to lower-than-expected
supplies but traders expect them to gain pace in coming days.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)