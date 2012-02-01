MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures ended steady on Wednesday as arrivals from the new
rapeseed crop and a firm rupee outweighed gains in U.S. soybean
prices.
* The February soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
684.5 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean ended higher 0.3
percent to 2,459 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
ended unchanged at 3,296 rupees.
* Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday on estimates of
lower production in South America following a severe drought.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 2.05 rupees
to 689.8 per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 11 rupees to 2,477 per
100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 14
rupees to 3,339 per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on subdued
export demand and on expectations fresh arrivals from the new
season crop will improve in coming days.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* The February pepper contract on National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.29 percent to end at 29,390
rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 28,880 rupees
earlier in the day.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose as overseas demand for the new season
crop outweighed fresh supplies and estimates of higher output.
* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 1.69
percent higher at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended weak due to expectations
of higher production in 2012 on a rise in area under cultivation
in top producer Gujarat state.
* The February jeera contract on NCDEX fell 1.97
percent to close at 14,455 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to
further weigh on prices.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]
GUAR
India's guar futures for the second straight session on
buying by exporters and traders who expect a further rise in
prices, analysts said.
* The February guar seed contract closed up 3.51
percent at 12,596 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a week high at
12,648 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to
348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, the government data
showed. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the
financial year ended in March 2011.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 570 rupees to
12,600 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA:
Chana futures in India rose for the third straight session
on concerns production might fell on lower acreage and
unfavourable weather conditions, which could adversely impact
yield is key growing states.
* The February chana contract closed up 1.6 percent
at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lesser winter rain in key growing areas has impacted
yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting
of the pulse, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 19 rupees to 3,300
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)