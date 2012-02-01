MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady on Wednesday as arrivals from the new rapeseed crop and a firm rupee outweighed gains in U.S. soybean prices.

* The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 684.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean ended higher 0.3 percent to 2,459 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended unchanged at 3,296 rupees.

* Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday on estimates of lower production in South America following a severe drought.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 2.05 rupees to 689.8 per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 11 rupees to 2,477 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 14 rupees to 3,339 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on subdued export demand and on expectations fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.29 percent to end at 29,390 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 28,880 rupees earlier in the day.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as overseas demand for the new season crop outweighed fresh supplies and estimates of higher output.

* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 1.69 percent higher at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended weak due to expectations of higher production in 2012 on a rise in area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX fell 1.97 percent to close at 14,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to further weigh on prices.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

GUAR

India's guar futures for the second straight session on buying by exporters and traders who expect a further rise in prices, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract closed up 3.51 percent at 12,596 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a week high at 12,648 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, the government data showed. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the financial year ended in March 2011.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 570 rupees to 12,600 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Chana futures in India rose for the third straight session on concerns production might fell on lower acreage and unfavourable weather conditions, which could adversely impact yield is key growing states.

* The February chana contract closed up 1.6 percent at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lesser winter rain in key growing areas has impacted yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 19 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)