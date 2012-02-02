MUMBAI Feb 2 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures in India fell on Thursday as higher area under
cultivation and favourable weather conditions raised hopes of
increased production in 2012, analysts said.
* The February jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.02 percent to end at
14,307 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to
further weigh on prices.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 144 rupees to end at
15,156 rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up as expectations of lower production
and some local buying supported prices in futures. However,
subdued export demand and hopes of improved fresh arrivals from
the new season crop in coming days restricted the gains.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* The February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.37 percent at 29,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect a likely drop in output and
lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support upside movement
in pepper.
* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper ended at 30,955 rupees
per 100 kg, up 94 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as traders fretted about fresh
supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher
output.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.91
percent to close at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 5 rupees to end at 4,738
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on a firm rupee,
arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop and weak demand in
physical market, analysts said.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.83 percent lower at
6,78.80 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.79
percent to end at 2,439.50 rupees per 100 kg, while April
rapeseed closed 0.91 percent lower at 3,266 rupees per
100 kg.
GUAR
India's guar seed futures fell after hitting a record high
to touch the 4 percent lower circuit on profit taking and on
fears export demand could fall at higher levels, analysts said.
* The February guar seed contract closed down 3.62
percent at 12,139 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the lower
circuit at 12,093 rupees.
* The contract rose in early trade to hit a record high at
12,730 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 553 rupees to
12,040 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures rose over a percent, continuing their
rally for the fourth straight session, on expectations of lower
production due to a fall in area under cultivation and
unfavourable weather conditions, analysts said.
* The February chana contract closed 1.21 percent
higher at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lower winter rain in key growing areas have impacted the
yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting
of the pulse, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,325
rupees per 100 kg.
