MUMBAI Feb 2 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell on Thursday as higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raised hopes of increased production in 2012, analysts said.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.02 percent to end at 14,307 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to further weigh on prices.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 144 rupees to end at 15,156 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up as expectations of lower production and some local buying supported prices in futures. However, subdued export demand and hopes of improved fresh arrivals from the new season crop in coming days restricted the gains.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.37 percent at 29,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect a likely drop in output and lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support upside movement in pepper.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper ended at 30,955 rupees per 100 kg, up 94 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders fretted about fresh supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.91 percent to close at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 5 rupees to end at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on a firm rupee, arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop and weak demand in physical market, analysts said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.83 percent lower at 6,78.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.79 percent to end at 2,439.50 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed closed 0.91 percent lower at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar seed futures fell after hitting a record high to touch the 4 percent lower circuit on profit taking and on fears export demand could fall at higher levels, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract closed down 3.62 percent at 12,139 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the lower circuit at 12,093 rupees.

* The contract rose in early trade to hit a record high at 12,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 553 rupees to 12,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose over a percent, continuing their rally for the fourth straight session, on expectations of lower production due to a fall in area under cultivation and unfavourable weather conditions, analysts said.

* The February chana contract closed 1.21 percent higher at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower winter rain in key growing areas have impacted the yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)