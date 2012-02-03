MUMBAI Feb 3 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India ended up on Friday as a decline in the daily supplies supported buying though higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased production in 2012 restricted gains.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 3.21 percent up at 14,766 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders, however, expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to weigh on prices.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 62.95 rupees to 15,092.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed up due to thin supplies from the new season crop and expectations of lower production.

* However, subdued export demand and hopes fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days restricted gains.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract gained 2.69 percent to end at 30,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 31,027.75 rupees per 100 kg, up 72.75 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up as traders chose to buy after prices fell nearly 2 percent in the previous session while good export demand also supported.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.30 percent higher at 4,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 13 rupees to end at 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures ended up on buying by exporters and traders who expect a further rise in prices, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on NCDEX ended 2.93 percent higher at 12,495 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's commodity markets regulator has suspended Hindustan Technosol from trading over irregularities in guar trade, the NCDEX said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

* The exchange also delayed the launch of the August new guar seed and guar gum contracts, according to a notification posted on its website on late Thursday.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 141 rupees to end at 11,899 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose in a choppy session as buying by traders expecting lower output in the current season outweighed profit-taking and the impact of rising arrivals from the new season crop, analysts said.

* The February chana contract rose 0.70 percent to end at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower winter rain in key growing areas has impacted the yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders said.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan and contributes around 70 percent of the total world production.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 12.5 rupees to 3,337.5 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

India oilseeds ended lower hit by weak demand in the physical market and rising arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop, with a firm rupee hurting sentiments further, analysts said.

* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.10 percent to end at 2,437 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended down 0.33 percent at 3,255 rupees.

* The February soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.68 percent higher at 683.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)