MUMBAI Feb 6 India oilseeds and soyoil futures ended more than a percent higher on Monday helped by strong overseas markets and lack of supplies in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active February soybean ended 1.52 percent higher at 2,497.50 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended 2.83 percent higher at 3,384 rupees.

* The February soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 1.02 percent higher at 695.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose by 6.05 rupees to 696.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean ended up 20 rupees at 2,495 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 12.50 rupees to 3,275 per 100 kg.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, on concerns that a more than doubling in prices since November could dent export demand.

* The February guar seed contract closed down 3.19 percent at 12,149 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 12,048 rupees, earlier in the day.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 492 rupees to 11,887 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose by more than 1 percent, extending gains for the second straight week, on expectations of lower harvest in the current season.

* The chana February contract closed up 1.68 percent at 3,326 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 10 rupees to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on expectations of increased production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions, analysts said, and fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX ended 0.64 percent lower at 14,202 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 229 rupees to end at 14,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed down, weighed by subdued demand from overseas buyers, while the likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in coming days dampened appetite.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract fell 0.69 percent to end at 29,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper ended at 31,069 rupees per 100 kg, down 117 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended slightly up on some export demand, although expectations of a bumper crop and higher supplies restricted the upside.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.34 percent higher at 4,674 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)