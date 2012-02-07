MUMBAI Feb 7 Pepper futures fell on Tuesday due to sluggish demand from exporters and the likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in coming days, while expectations of lower output restricted the fall, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.33 percent at 29,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper edged down 6.5 rupees to end at 31,062.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000 to 45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures edged down as fresh supplies from the new crop started arriving in small quantities and on expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* The February jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.10 percent to close at 14,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 68 rupees to 14,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended steady as supplies from the new crop and expectations of a bumper crop offset overseas demand.

* The April turmeric contract closed steady at 4,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

GUAR

India's guar seed futures extended losses for the second straight session to hit the initial lower circuit on export demand concerns.

* The February guar seed closed down 2.85 percent at 11,704 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial lower circuit at 11,631 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 151 rupees to 11,855 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended gains on expectations of a decline in output this year and on a revival in consumer demand during the approaching festive season.

* The February chana contract closed up 0.30 percent at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil reversed early gains to close lower on profit-taking after data showed soymeal exports fell 17.39 percent in January, analysts said.

* The most-active February soybean closed nearly flat at 2,497 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended 0.41 percent lower at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* India exported 474,993 tonnes in January of soymeal, which accounts for bulk of India's oilmeal sales, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Tuesday.

* Soymeal is a product of soybean and is exported to South East Asian countries.

* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.19 percent lower at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose to 696.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 8 rupees at 2,503 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 6.25 rupees to 3,281.25 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)