MUMBAI Feb 8 India's guar seed futures rose by 4 percent on Wednesday, the maximum permissible limit, on short-covering after a sharp correction in prices, and due to lower stocks with traders amid a lack of fresh arrivals, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed up 3.13 percent at 12,070 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,173 rupees.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 131 rupees to 12,125 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures continued to rise for the third straight session on lower-than-expected initial arrivals in key southern states and on hopes of a revival in consumer demand during the approaching festival season.

* The chana for February delivery closed provisionally up 1.02 percent at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures in India edged down on arrivals from the new crop and weak export demand, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The February pepper contract closed provisionally down 0.49 percent at 29,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 62.5 rupees to 31,000 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering after prices fell nearly 4 percent in as many sessions, but expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation restricted gains.

* The February jeera contract on the NCDEX closed down 2.54 percent higher at 14,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera gained 74 rupees to 14,881 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on some overseas demand but expectations of a bumper crop weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.64 percent higher at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 13 rupees to 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil ended higher supported by lower arrivals and a jump in U.S. bean prices which are closely tracked by domestic traders.

* U.S. soybeans hovered near Monday's three-month high with investors expecting reductions in South American crop estimates to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

* The February soyoil contract provisionally ended 0.94 percent higher at 700.80 rupees per 10 kg on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The most-active February soybean contract provisionally closed 0.72 percent higher at 2,515 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 1.28 percent to end at 3,413 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil ended 3.70 rupees higher at 699.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 12 rupees at 2,515 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 77.50 rupees to 3,355 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)