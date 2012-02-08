MUMBAI Feb 8 India's guar seed futures
rose by 4 percent on Wednesday, the maximum permissible limit,
on short-covering after a sharp correction in prices, and due to
lower stocks with traders amid a lack of fresh arrivals,
analysts said.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed
up 3.13 percent at 12,070 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit at 12,173 rupees.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 131 rupees to
12,125 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures continued to rise for the third
straight session on lower-than-expected initial arrivals in key
southern states and on hopes of a revival in consumer demand
during the approaching festival season.
* The chana for February delivery closed
provisionally up 1.02 percent at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 3,379
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Pepper futures in India edged down on arrivals from the new
crop and weak export demand, analysts said.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* The February pepper contract closed provisionally
down 0.49 percent at 29,435 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 62.5 rupees to
31,000 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering
after prices fell nearly 4 percent in as many sessions, but
expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area
under cultivation restricted gains.
* The February jeera contract on the NCDEX closed
down 2.54 percent higher at 14,548 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera gained 74 rupees to 14,881
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on some overseas demand but
expectations of a bumper crop weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.64 percent
higher at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 13 rupees to 4,725 rupees per
100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil ended higher supported by lower arrivals
and a jump in U.S. bean prices which are closely tracked by
domestic traders.
* U.S. soybeans hovered near Monday's three-month high with
investors expecting reductions in South American crop estimates
to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.
* The February soyoil contract provisionally ended
0.94 percent higher at 700.80 rupees per 10 kg on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The most-active February soybean contract
provisionally closed 0.72 percent higher at 2,515 rupees per 100
kg, while April rapeseed rose 1.28 percent to end at
3,413 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil ended 3.70 rupees higher
at 699.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 12 rupees at
2,515 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 77.50 rupees to 3,355 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)