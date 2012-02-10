MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible limit, on Friday on buying by exporters to meet commitments and on lower stocks with traders amidst lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit and a fresh record high at 13,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Most exporters have signed contracts in the September-October period for delivery in February and March. The prices of guar have nearly trebled since then and exporters are finding it very difficult to meet commitments due to a decline in output, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 588 rupees to 12,732 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose for the fifth straight session on expectations of a lower crop and revival of consumer demand during the approaching holi festival.

* The March chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.75 percent at 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 136 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures closed down after reversing initial gains on global cues and arrival pressures in spot market, analysts said.

*The most-active pepper for February delivery closed down 1.15 percent at 29,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 317 rupees to 31,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended the previous session's gains to the 4 percent upper circuit tracking a rise in physical prices due to good demand and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract was 3.16 percent higher at 5,054 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,072 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 96 rupees to 4,824 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera futures, fell on expectations of increased production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and as fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices, analysts said.

* The February jeera contract closed down 1.19 percent at 14,537 rupees per 100 kg.

* Small supplies from the new crop have started at few places and is likely to rise next week, said a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 56 rupees to 14,925 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell tracking weak overseas markets and on a firm rupee, analysts said.

* The losses were capped by concerns the severe cold wave in the key rapeseed growing areas may hurt the crop, they said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil fell on Friday on the back of a bearish U.S. crop report and prospects of slowing demand.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.37 percent lower at 689.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract fell 0.96 percent to 2,520.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.81 percent to 3,394 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up 0.2 rupee to 701.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 6 rupees to 2,512 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 18 rupees to 3,418 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)