MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar futures rose by
4 percent, the maximum permissible limit, on Friday on buying by
exporters to meet commitments and on lower stocks with traders
amidst lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.
* The March guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4
percent upper circuit and a fresh record high at 13,000 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Most exporters have signed contracts in the
September-October period for delivery in February and March. The
prices of guar have nearly trebled since then and exporters are
finding it very difficult to meet commitments due to a decline
in output, traders say.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 588 rupees to
12,732 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose for the fifth straight session on
expectations of a lower crop and revival of consumer demand
during the approaching holi festival.
* The March chana contract on the NCDEX closed up
1.75 percent at 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 136 rupees to 3,625
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures closed down after reversing initial
gains on global cues and arrival pressures in spot market,
analysts said.
*The most-active pepper for February delivery closed
down 1.15 percent at 29,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 317 rupees to
31,205 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern
Kerala and Karnataka states.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended the previous session's gains to the
4 percent upper circuit tracking a rise in physical prices due
to good demand and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new
crop in the spot market, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract was 3.16 percent higher
at 5,054 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper
circuit at 5,072 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 96 rupees to 4,824 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Cumin seeds, or jeera futures, fell on expectations of
increased production in 2012 due to higher area under
cultivation and as fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices,
analysts said.
* The February jeera contract closed down 1.19
percent at 14,537 rupees per 100 kg.
* Small supplies from the new crop have started at few places
and is likely to rise next week, said a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 56 rupees to 14,925 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell tracking weak
overseas markets and on a firm rupee, analysts said.
* The losses were capped by concerns the severe cold wave in
the key rapeseed growing areas may hurt the crop, they said.
* Malaysian crude palm oil fell on Friday on the back of a
bearish U.S. crop report and prospects of slowing demand.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.37 percent
lower at 689.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract fell 0.96
percent to 2,520.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
dropped 0.81 percent to 3,394 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up 0.2 rupee to
701.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 6 rupees to
2,512 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 18 rupees to 3,418 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)