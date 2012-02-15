MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian pepper futures rose
on Wednesday due to thin supplies from the new season crop in
the local market, with good demand from exporters also
supporting.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.93
percent higher at 30,555 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 277.5 rupees to
31,225 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern
states of Kerala and Karnataka.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to profit-booking after a more
then 14 percent rise in prices this month, while estimates of a
bumper crop also weighed.
* The April turmeric contract fell 3.32 percent to
close at 5,124 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 42 rupees to 4,867 rupees per
100 kg.
JEERA
Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures ended lower due to
expectations of a pick-up in domestic supplies and weak local
demand.
* The March jeera contract ended 1.63 percent lower
at 14,445 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera gained 41 rupees to 14,947
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on a slight
improvement in demand in the local spot markets, thin soybean
arrivals and a fall in the country's vegetable oil imports in
January, analysts said.
* Rapeseed ended steady as rising arrivals from new crop
weighed, they said.
* The March soyoil contract closed 0.42 percent
higher at 697.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.47
percent to 2,568 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
eased 0.03 percent to 3,391 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 1.5 rupees to
698.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 10 rupees to
2,534 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 5 rupees to 3,341 per 100 kg.
GUAR
Guar seed futures rose to a new record high for the fourth
straight session in low volume trade, on continued buying by
exporters amid negligible fresh arrivals in the spot.
* The March guar seed contract ended 3.51 percent
higher at 15,137 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high
of 15,209 rupees earlier in the day.
* Good demand from the United States for guar gum, a
by-product of guar seed, which is mostly used as a controlling
agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing the prices up, dealers
said.
* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to
348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data
showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000
tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.
CHANA
Chana futures rose on lower yield worries due to
unfavourable weather conditions in key producing states of
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on an expected rise in demand
during Holi, the festival of colours.
* The March chana contract ended up 1.64 percent at
3,459 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop is cultivated in
October-November and harvested in February-March.
* Lower-than-expected arrivals in the southern states of
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the western Indian state of
Maharashtra are also providing support to the prices, traders
said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 53 rupees to
3,572.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)