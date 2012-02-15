MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian pepper futures rose on Wednesday due to thin supplies from the new season crop in the local market, with good demand from exporters also supporting.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.93 percent higher at 30,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 277.5 rupees to 31,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to profit-booking after a more then 14 percent rise in prices this month, while estimates of a bumper crop also weighed.

* The April turmeric contract fell 3.32 percent to close at 5,124 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 42 rupees to 4,867 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures ended lower due to expectations of a pick-up in domestic supplies and weak local demand.

* The March jeera contract ended 1.63 percent lower at 14,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera gained 41 rupees to 14,947 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on a slight improvement in demand in the local spot markets, thin soybean arrivals and a fall in the country's vegetable oil imports in January, analysts said.

* Rapeseed ended steady as rising arrivals from new crop weighed, they said.

* The March soyoil contract closed 0.42 percent higher at 697.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.47 percent to 2,568 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.03 percent to 3,391 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 1.5 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 10 rupees to 2,534 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 5 rupees to 3,341 per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar seed futures rose to a new record high for the fourth straight session in low volume trade, on continued buying by exporters amid negligible fresh arrivals in the spot.

* The March guar seed contract ended 3.51 percent higher at 15,137 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 15,209 rupees earlier in the day.

* Good demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing the prices up, dealers said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

CHANA

Chana futures rose on lower yield worries due to unfavourable weather conditions in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on an expected rise in demand during Holi, the festival of colours.

* The March chana contract ended up 1.64 percent at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* Lower-than-expected arrivals in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the western Indian state of Maharashtra are also providing support to the prices, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 53 rupees to 3,572.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)