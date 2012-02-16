MUMBAI Feb 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged lower on Thursday, tracking weak overseas markets, with rising rapeseed arrivals in the local spot markets further dampening the mood.

* The losses were capped by thin soybean arrivals and a fall in the country's vegetable oil imports in January, dealers said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as a delay in a second bailout package for Greece raised investors' concerns, although losses were limited thanks to dry weather fears in soy-producing South America.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.67 percent at 692.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract fell 0.45 percent to 2,556.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged down 0.41 percent to 3,377 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 0.15 rupee to 698.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 3 rupees to 2,531 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,329 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose to a new record high, bolstered by export demand, lower stocks and negligible supplies in the spot markets, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.18 percent at 15,692 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 15,818 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seed rose 154 rupees to 15,463 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, dealers said.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on hopes domestic supplies would increase by the end of the month, though concerns over the yield due to unfavourable weather conditions in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan restricted the losses.

* The March chana contract was finished down 0.26 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 31 rupees to 3,603 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures recovered from a new contract low hit early on Thursday to end steady on lower-level buying offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop in a year of estimated higher output and subdued local demand.

* The March jeera contract ended steady at 14,397 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,104 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 151 rupees to 14,796 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to thin domestic supplies, a firm overseas market and good demand from exporters.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery gained 2.91 percent to end at 31,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 264 rupees to 31,489 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to profit-booking, triggered by estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract fell 3.43 percent to end at 4,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 109 rupees to 4,758 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)