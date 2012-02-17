MUMBAI Feb 17 India's guar seed futures fell on Friday as traders cashed in the record high prices hit earlier in the day as they feared a decline in export demand, analysts said.

* "Guar is down on profit taking, as the prices rose sharply in last two weeks," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.89 percent at 15,395 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 16,077 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose 24 percent in six straight session.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 364 rupees to 15,675 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell for the second straight session on rising arrivals in the spot markets.

* The chana March contract closed down 0.81 percent at 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were nearly unchanged at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday following firm world markets and supported by lower supplies of imported edible oils in the domestic spot market, analysts said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near two-month high on Friday on hopes that Greece will soon secure a bailout package, while dry weather fears in soy-producing South America also provided support.

* The March soyoil contract closed up 1.4 percent at 702.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.66 percent to 2,573.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 1.7 percent to 3,434 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.35 rupees to 700.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8 rupees to 2,539 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 32 rupees to 3,360 per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell on increasing supplies from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and subdued local demand.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.04 percent to close at 14,247 rupees per 100 kg.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 121 rupees to 14,675 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak due to rising supplies from the new crop in the spot markets, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract fell 2.26 percent lower to end at 4,836 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 52 rupees to 4,706 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up as slack supplies in the local market, expectations of lower output and a firm overseas market supported buying.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX gained 0.21 percent to end at 31,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 377 rupees to 31,866 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)