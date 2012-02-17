MUMBAI Feb 17 India's guar seed futures
fell on Friday as traders cashed in the record high prices hit
earlier in the day as they feared a decline in export demand,
analysts said.
* "Guar is down on profit taking, as the prices rose sharply
in last two weeks," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* The March guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.89
percent at 15,395 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high
at 16,077 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract rose 24 percent in six straight session.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 364 rupees to
15,675 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell for the second straight session on rising
arrivals in the spot markets.
* The chana March contract closed down 0.81 percent
at 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were nearly
unchanged at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday following firm
world markets and supported by lower supplies of imported edible
oils in the domestic spot market, analysts said.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near
two-month high on Friday on hopes that Greece will soon secure a
bailout package, while dry weather fears in soy-producing South
America also provided support.
* The March soyoil contract closed up 1.4 percent at
702.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.66
percent to 2,573.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
climbed 1.7 percent to 3,434 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.35 rupees to
700.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8 rupees to
2,539 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 32 rupees to 3,360 per 100 kg.
JEERA
Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell on increasing supplies
from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and
subdued local demand.
* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.04 percent to close at
14,247 rupees per 100 kg.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 121 rupees to 14,675
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak due to rising supplies from the
new crop in the spot markets, estimates of a bumper crop and
sluggish local demand.
* The April turmeric contract fell 2.26 percent
lower to end at 4,836 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 52 rupees to 4,706 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up as slack supplies in the local
market, expectations of lower output and a firm overseas market
supported buying.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX
gained 0.21 percent to end at 31,510 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 377 rupees to
31,866 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)