MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday on profit-taking after Tuesday's surge, as rapeseed and soybean arrivals mounted in the physical market and overseas markets slipped, analysts said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as nervous investors booked profits after an upbeat demand outlook and stronger crude oil prices helped the edible oil scale eight-month highs earlier in the session.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.26 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees on Tuesday.

* Soybean for March delivery fell 1.44 percent to 2,592.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March dropped 0.3 percent to 713.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil remained steady at 714.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged down a rupee to 2,587 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,500 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose to a new contract high for a second straight session on fears the ongoing cold wave in key growing areas could delay harvesting and affect yields.

* The rise was also helped by buying by stockists and dal millers as arrivals in spot markets were below expectations.

* The weather department has forecast severe cold wave conditions to continue over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for the next 48 hours.

* The March chana contract closed up 1.92 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high at 3,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 150 rupees to 3,700 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell as traders chose to book profit after a more than 25 percent rise and concerns export demand could hurt at higher levels, though lower stocks limited the downtrend.

* The March delivery guar seed closed down 0.41 percent at 15,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices have been on a rising spree for the past few months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and could shift to alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar fell 27 rupees to 15,216 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on short covering as traders took advantage of the new contract low hit on Tuesday, though rising supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* March jeera ended up 0.93 percent at 13,933 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,641 rupees on Tuesday.

* The benchmark contract have fallen more than 8 percent since the begining of this month to Wednesday's close.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 16 rupees to 14,467 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit their maximum permisible upper limit of 4 percent tracking a bullish spot market, where prices rose as supplies thinned after farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices due to lower output estimates.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX ended 3.43 percent higher at 33,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 411 rupees to 32,706 rupees per 100 kg due to slack supplies as farmers held back stocks anticipating further rise in prices.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric fell 0.38 percent lower to close at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect estimates of a bumper crop and higher supplies this season to keep turmeric prices under pressure.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)