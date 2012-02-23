MUMBAI Feb 23 Pepper futures in India rose on Thursday due to a squeeze in daily supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping an estimated drop in output would push up prices.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.15 percent to close at 33,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper rose 790 rupees to 33,505 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher on short-covering after a recent fall in prices but increasing domestic supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.87 percent at 14,055 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 6.50 percent since the beginning of the month to Thursday's close.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In Unjha, jeera edged up 8 rupees to 14,475 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a six-day falling streak on short-covering, although higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop limited the upside.

* The April turmeric contract gained 1.49 percent to end at 4,756 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent over the last six sessions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 5 rupees to 4,535 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped on strong demand in the physical market, an estimated drop in rapeseed production, with a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices bolstering appetite further, analysts said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Thursday although gains were limited by investor concern about slowing global growth that could curb commodity demand.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.87 percent at 3,650 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,679 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for March delivery rose 1.2 percent to 2,623.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March climbed up 1.47 percent to 723.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.05 rupees to 713.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 12 rupees to 2,575 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 34 rupees to 3,466 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose to hit a contract high for the third straight session as an estimated fall in output boosted demand for the old crop amid lower carry forward stocks with traders, analysts said.

* The chana March contract closed up 1.38 percent at 3,659 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high of 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,750 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, on supply constraints in spot markets and exporters struggled to get requisite supplies needed to meet earlier commitments, analysts said.

* The March guar seed closed up 2.29 percent at 15,790 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 16,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 505 rupees to 15,721 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)