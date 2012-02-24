MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian rapeseed futures extended gains on Friday to hit a new contract high on an estimated drop in production amid robust demand in the physical market, analysts said.

* Soybean edged higher, while soyoil futures fell on a firm rupee, they said.

* The farm ministry has estimated the country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June at 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.1 percent at 3,690 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,724 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for March delivery edged up 0.44 percent to 2,635 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March eased 0.21 percent to 721.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped 8.25 rupees to 721.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 25 rupees to 2,600 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 120 rupees to 3,586 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures extended gains to hit a new record high on estimated drop in production while consumer demand was strong in the spot markets, analysts said.

* March chana closed up 2.1 percent at 3,739 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,762 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 100 rupees to 3,850 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, for the second straight session to a record high on strong demand from exporters.

* The March guar seed closed up 3.51 percent at 16,618 rupees per 100 kg after hitting its upper circuit and a record high at 16,696 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 734 rupees to 16,456 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures in India ended up due to slack domestic supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.18 percent higher at 34,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper rose 432 rupees to 33,937 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher on short-covering, supported by some demand in the local market, though rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract ended up 1.32 percent at 14,240 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 6.50 percent since the beginning of the month to Thursday's close.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, traders said. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In Unjha, jeera edged up 25 rupees to 14,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop outweighed export demand.

* The April turmeric contract fell 0.71 percent to close at 4,722 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week.

* At Nizamabad, a major spot market in Andhra pradesh, turmeric fell 38 rupees to 4,497 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In the long term, trend is weak because of expectations of higher production, any upside rally is unlikely to sustain," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)