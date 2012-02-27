MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian chana futures rose for the seventh straight session on Monday to hit a record high on an expected fall in output and low stocks with dealers, analysts said.

* Rising arrivals in spot market however weighed, they said.

* The March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.34 percent at 3,774 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,849 rupees earlier in the day.

* A decline in production of yellow peas, a substitute for chana, in Canada is also supporting the prices, though traders expect prices to cool down a little bit once arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower, gain momentum.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 24 rupees to 3,876 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible limit, to hit a record high as exporters scramble to procure guar to meet long term commitments.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.93 percent at 18,048 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 18,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 724 rupees to 17,839 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures sharply fell as traders booked profits after overseas markets turned negative and as demand in local spot markets was subdued, analysts said.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on NCDEX closed down 2.7 percent at 3,598 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,746 rupees in the previous session.

* Soybean for March delivery finished down 1.5 percent at 2,569.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March dropped 1.42 percent to 706.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 6 rupees to 714.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 15 rupees to 2,591 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 53 rupees to 3,588 per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

SPICES

India's pepper futures ended higher tracking bullish cues from the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX gained 1.72 percent higher at 36,855 rupees per 100 kg, after touching 37,680 rupees.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper jumped 1,654 rupees to 36,342 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended up as traders continued to cover short positions after prices fell more than 7 percent this month, although rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX ended up 0.22 percent at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, jeera fell 101 rupees to 14,319 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak due to rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract fell 0.97 percent to close at 4,698 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state farm department official said on Feb. 15.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)