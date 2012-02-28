MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, on higher overseas prices and an estimated fall in the local rapeseed output.

* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.25 percent at 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean for March delivery jumped 3.04 percent to 2,647.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 1.07 percent to 714.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.65 rupees to 711.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 24 rupees to 2,615 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 83 rupees to 3,505 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended higher on bargain-buying and export demand. Increasing supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop weighed on the mood, though.

* The April turmeric contract gained 3.79 percent higher to end at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen 5 percent since Feb. 16 to Monday's close.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit the 4 percent upper circuit bolstered by negligible supplies in the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping for a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX climbed 3.93 percent higher to end at 38,305 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher on some local and export demand but rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output arrested the price rise.

* The March jeera contract ended up 2.31 percent at 14,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price there rose 40 rupees to 14,359 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

CHANA

Chana futures fell in choppy trading as new crop arrivals picked up in the spot market, triggering profit-taking after prices climbed nearly 15 percent over the past two weeks.

* The March chana contract closed down 0.18 percent at 3,767 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 66 rupees to 3,810 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures closed up, but off the record highs on tight supply in spot markets amid negligible carry forward stocks with dealers.

* The March guar contract closed up 3.83 percent at 18,751 rupees per 100 kg, after rising the upper circuit of 4 percent to hit a record high of 18,782 rupees.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 1,207 rupees to 19,020 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)