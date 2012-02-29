MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian pepper futures hit a fresh contract high on Wednesday, triggered by robust local demand amid a shortage of supplies in the spot market as farmers held back stocks expecting a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* Supplies in the international market from Vietnam, the top producer, are also thin as farmers are waiting for prices to rise.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 3.41 percent higher to end at 39,610 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 39,830 rupees.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 1,917 rupees to end at 38,259 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop on an increase in area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.02 percent to close at 4,836 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric ended almost steady at 4,499 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output triggered selling, while some export demand restricted the losses.

* The March jeera contract ended 0.55 percent lower at 14,112.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price rose 24 rupees to 14,383 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures fell, tracking lower Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish physical demand, while rapeseed dropped on profit-taking as arrivals from the new crop picked up, analysts said.

* Soybean prices, however, rose on strong demand from millers, dwindling supplies and a rise in U.S. prices overnight.

* Soyoil for March dropped 0.2 percent to 712.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybean for March delivery rose 0.8 percent to 2,668.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for April delivery finished down 1.5 percent at 3,588 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.6 rupee at 711.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 15 rupees to 2,630 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 28 rupees to 3,478 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended losses for the second straight session on rising arrivals and some profit-booking following a sharp rise in the past one month, analysts said.

* The March chana contract closed down 0.92 percent at 3,732 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose nearly more than 20 percent, before falling in the previous session.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 72 rupees to 3,732 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures see-sawed as they fell on profit-taking after hitting a record high.

* The March guar seed contract ended down 3.06 percent at 18,435 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high at 19,400 rupees.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous six trading sessions.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 769 rupees to 18,251 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)