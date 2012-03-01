MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soybean futures hit
contract high on Thursday due to dwindling supplies in the
physical market and good demand from millers. Rapeseed, however,
declined due to arrivals from the new crop.
* Soyoil futures ended down as a weak demand in the spot
market outweighed a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices, they
said.
* Soybean for March delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.2 percent
at 2,701.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for
April delivery finished down 0.5 percent at 3,570
rupees.
* Soyoil for March eased 0.22 percent to 711.15
rupees per 10 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.65 rupees at 709.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged
up 7 rupees to 2,637 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped 56 rupees to 3,421 per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures ended lower as traders booked profit from the
recent price increase and a rise in supplies from the new season
crop.
* The March chana closed down 3.37 percent at 3,606
rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at
3,583 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two
producing states, are likely to rise in the next few days, which
could further depress the prices.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 88 rupees to 3,650
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures high on negligible supplies, lower stocks
with dealers and buying by exporters to meet commitments.
* The March contract closed up 1.09 percent at
18,636 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper
circuit at 19,173 rupee per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices have more than tripled over the past four
months because of a fall in output, strong export demand and
lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 422 rupees to
18,674 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Pepper futures fell as profit sales emerged after the prices
hit a contract high in the previous session though slack
domestic supplies on a likely fall in output restricted the
decline.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery ended
lower 3.55 percent at 38,205 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a
contract high of 39,830 rupees on Wednesday.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In Kochi, a key spot market, pepper was 337 rupees down at
37,922 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to mounting supplies in the local
markets and estimates of a bumper crop as farmers expanded area
under cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract fell 1.49 percent
lower to close at 4,764 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 48 rupees to
4,451 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in
acreage.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell, weighed by poor demand
from local buyers, rising supplies from the new season crop and
estimates of higher output.
* The March jeera contract ended lower 1.45 percent
at 13,907.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season
crop have risen to 10,000-13,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell
53 rupees to 14,330 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in
Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)