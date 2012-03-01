MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soybean futures hit contract high on Thursday due to dwindling supplies in the physical market and good demand from millers. Rapeseed, however, declined due to arrivals from the new crop.

* Soyoil futures ended down as a weak demand in the spot market outweighed a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices, they said.

* Soybean for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.2 percent at 2,701.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for April delivery finished down 0.5 percent at 3,570 rupees.

* Soyoil for March eased 0.22 percent to 711.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.65 rupees at 709.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 7 rupees to 2,637 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 56 rupees to 3,421 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures ended lower as traders booked profit from the recent price increase and a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The March chana closed down 3.37 percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, are likely to rise in the next few days, which could further depress the prices.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 88 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures high on negligible supplies, lower stocks with dealers and buying by exporters to meet commitments.

* The March contract closed up 1.09 percent at 18,636 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 19,173 rupee per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices have more than tripled over the past four months because of a fall in output, strong export demand and lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 422 rupees to 18,674 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures fell as profit sales emerged after the prices hit a contract high in the previous session though slack domestic supplies on a likely fall in output restricted the decline.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery ended lower 3.55 percent at 38,205 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 39,830 rupees on Wednesday.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In Kochi, a key spot market, pepper was 337 rupees down at 37,922 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to mounting supplies in the local markets and estimates of a bumper crop as farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.49 percent lower to close at 4,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 48 rupees to 4,451 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell, weighed by poor demand from local buyers, rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The March jeera contract ended lower 1.45 percent at 13,907.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 10,000-13,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 53 rupees to 14,330 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)