MUMBAI, March 2 Pepper futures in India fell on Friday due to profit-taking triggered by declining spot prices though a likely decrease in output limited the fall.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.29 percent to 37,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* It has risen more than 24 percent so far since the start of February.

* Analysts, do not expect any sharp fall in the prices because of an estimated lower output and dwindling stocks.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* Kochi, a key spot market, pepper fell 422 rupees to 37,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower on higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.47 percent lower at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect turmeric arrivals to increase further in coming days and weigh on prices.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 70 rupees to 4,381 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* "Arrivals are very high and demand is not that strong because buyers are anticipating a further fall in prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract low due to sluggish domestic demand, mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The March jeera contract ended 0.47 percent lower at 13,842.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,640 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 12,000-15,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 171 rupees to 14,159 rupees per 100 kg on Friday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures fell on profit-taking after rising to their highest level in nearly three years, powered by thin supplies and robust demand in the physical market.

* Rapeseed futures rose on an estimated drop in the production and good demand in the physical market, while soyoil ended steady.

* Soybean for March delivery closed down 0.98 percent at 2,675 rupees per 100 kg, after rising earlier in the day to 2,727 rupees -- the highest for a front month contract since May 8, 2009.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery rose 0.92 percent at 3,603 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March eased 0.15 percent to 710.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.35 rupees to 710.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 34 rupees to 2,671 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 40 rupees to 3,461 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose to hit the initial upper circuit on short-covering following a sharp fall in prices in the previous three sessions.

* The April chana contract closed up 2.1 percent at 3,661 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent initial upper circuit at 3,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose more than 5 percent in the previous three sessions.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 36 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures continued their rise, shrugging off concerns of a fall in demand, and hit another record high in a low volume trade as exporters scrambled for the commodity to meet long-term commitments.

* The March guar seed closed up 3.3 percent at 19,812 rupees per 100 kg after rising the 4 percent daily upper circuit to hit a record high of 19,940 rupees.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,452 rupees to 20,126 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)