MUMBAI, March 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday in line with a rally in overseas markets, an improvement in export demand for soymeal and as arrivals of rapeseed in the local spot markets were lower than expected.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as traders bet energy markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.1 percent to 2,893 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a record high of 2,912 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.27 percent to 3,672 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.79 percent to 727.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.5 rupee to 722.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 3 rupees to 2,808 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 38 rupees to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seeds, futures hit a new contract low for the third straight session with more supplies entering the market amid expectations of higher output this year.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery ended 0.72 percent lower at 13,140 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,060 rupees.

* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat, of which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.

* In Unjha, jeera fell 110 rupees to 13,258 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures hit their maximum upper permissible limit of 4 percent due to a squeeze in daily spot supplies on lower output and dwindling stocks.

* Supplies are low in the domestic market as farmers have been holding back stocks anticipating further price increases.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery rose 3.88 percent to end at 42,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 237 rupees to 39,878 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures ended lower, weighed by increasing domestic supplies in the spot market from the new season crop, traders and analysts said.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, they said.

* The turmeric for April contract fell 0.65 percent to close at 4,260 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 124 rupees to 4,034 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures closed up on buying by stockists, which outweighed the higher supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* The April chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.2 percent at 3,727 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 14 rupees to 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher after reversing initial losses as buying by exporters negated the profit taking, analysts said.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.35 percent at 22,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 44 rupees to 22,022 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)