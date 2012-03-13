MUMBAI, March 13 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures rose on Tuesday in line with a rally in overseas
markets, an improvement in export demand for soymeal and as
arrivals of rapeseed in the local spot markets were lower than
expected.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as
traders bet energy markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook
for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from
soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.1 percent to 2,893
rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a record high of 2,912
rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.27 percent
to 3,672 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.79
percent to 727.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.5 rupee to 722.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 3
rupees to 2,808 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 38 rupees to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seeds, futures hit a new contract low for
the third straight session with more supplies entering the
market amid expectations of higher output this year.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery ended
0.72 percent lower at 13,140 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 13,060 rupees.
* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have been arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat, of
which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.
* In Unjha, jeera fell 110 rupees to 13,258 rupees per 100
kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures hit their maximum upper permissible
limit of 4 percent due to a squeeze in daily spot supplies on
lower output and dwindling stocks.
* Supplies are low in the domestic market as farmers have
been holding back stocks anticipating further price increases.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery rose
3.88 percent to end at 42,165 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 237
rupees to 39,878 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures ended lower, weighed by increasing
domestic supplies in the spot market from the new season crop,
traders and analysts said.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to rise further, they said.
* The turmeric for April contract fell 0.65 percent
to close at 4,260 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 124 rupees to 4,034 rupees per
100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures closed up on buying by stockists, which
outweighed the higher supplies in spot markets, analysts said.
* The April chana contract on the NCDEX closed up
1.2 percent at 3,727 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 14 rupees to 3,540
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended higher after reversing
initial losses as buying by exporters negated the profit taking,
analysts said.
* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed
up 0.35 percent at 22,690 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 44 rupees to
22,022 rupees per 100 kg.
