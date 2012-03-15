MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures rose
to hit a record high on Thursday on buying by dealers to
replenish their stocks amid a projected fall in chana output,
analysts said.
* The chana April contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.78 percent at 3,832
rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record 3,850 rupees per 100 kg
earlier in the day.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 43 rupees to 3,625
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum
permissible limit for the second straight session, on buying by
exporters to meet commitments.
* The Guar seed April contract on the NCDEX was
locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and record high at 24,550
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 2,377 rupees to
25,201 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose for a third straight
session, in tandem with gains in overseas markets and as a weak
rupee and pick-up in export demand for soymeal lifted sentiments
further, analysts said.
* An estimated drop in rapeseed production and lower
arrivals of oilseeds in physical market also buoyed sentiments,
they said.
* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.36 percent
at 2,927 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944
rupees in the previous session.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean
crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely
to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry
forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on
March 9.
* Rapeseed for April delivery jumped 1.44 percent to
3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.95
percent to 736.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 3.1 rupees to 730.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged
down by a rupee to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 45 rupees to 3,614 per 100 kg.
SPICES
Pepper futures ended higher on Thursday as lower daily
supplies in the domestic market and dwindling stocks triggered
buying, analysts said.
* Supplies are low in the domestic market as farmers have
been holding back stocks anticipating further price increases
due to lower estimated output.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended
2.20 percent higher at 42,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 85 rupees
to 40,047 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India dropped due to higher
supplies amid expectations of an increase in output this year
while a drop in spot prices weighed.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 0.53
percent to 13,175 rupees per 100 kg.
* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have been arriving daily in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, of
which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.
* Spot traders expect prices to fall by another 200-300
rupees due to higher supplies.
* In Unjha, jeera fell 23 rupees to 13,473 rupees per 100
kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell, weighed by increasing domestic
supplies in the spot market from the new season crop and on
expectations of a bumper crop.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to rise further, traders said.
* The turmeric for April contract ended down 1.01
percent at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
dropped 72 rupees to 4,034 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)