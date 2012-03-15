MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures rose to hit a record high on Thursday on buying by dealers to replenish their stocks amid a projected fall in chana output, analysts said.

* The chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.78 percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record 3,850 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 43 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permissible limit for the second straight session, on buying by exporters to meet commitments.

* The Guar seed April contract on the NCDEX was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and record high at 24,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 2,377 rupees to 25,201 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose for a third straight session, in tandem with gains in overseas markets and as a weak rupee and pick-up in export demand for soymeal lifted sentiments further, analysts said.

* An estimated drop in rapeseed production and lower arrivals of oilseeds in physical market also buoyed sentiments, they said.

* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.36 percent at 2,927 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944 rupees in the previous session.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

* Rapeseed for April delivery jumped 1.44 percent to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.95 percent to 736.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3.1 rupees to 730.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged down by a rupee to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 45 rupees to 3,614 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures ended higher on Thursday as lower daily supplies in the domestic market and dwindling stocks triggered buying, analysts said.

* Supplies are low in the domestic market as farmers have been holding back stocks anticipating further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended 2.20 percent higher at 42,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 85 rupees to 40,047 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India dropped due to higher supplies amid expectations of an increase in output this year while a drop in spot prices weighed.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 0.53 percent to 13,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, of which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.

* Spot traders expect prices to fall by another 200-300 rupees due to higher supplies.

* In Unjha, jeera fell 23 rupees to 13,473 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell, weighed by increasing domestic supplies in the spot market from the new season crop and on expectations of a bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract ended down 1.01 percent at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric dropped 72 rupees to 4,034 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)