MUMBAI, April 10 Indian soybean and soyoil futures extended gains on Tuesday to hit new record highs on thin arrivals of soybean in the physical market amid strong demand, with a rally in overseas markets also supporting sentiment, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a fresh 13-month high on Tuesday, as traders continued to make bullish bets on the edible oil after industry data showed healthy export demand and lower stocks. [ID: nL3E8FA1YB]

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.01 percent at 779.7 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees.

* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 1.1 percent to 4,038 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished up 2.5 percent at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,318.5 rupees.

* Traders sold Indian soymeal at a record high price to an Indonesian miller last week as tight global supplies and a delay in shipments from rival Latin America forced buyers to seek expensive South Asian cargoes.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on profit-booking following a three-day rally in prices and on the regulator's move to impose restrictions to curb volatility.

* The May chana contract closed down 0.81 percent at 3,817 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 5 percent in the previous three sessions on projections of a fall in output.

* India's Forward Markets Commission has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed futures from Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 43 rupees to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures extended gains for the second straight session on short-covering, after falling for three weeks.

* The most traded May pepper contract closed up 1.67 percent at 39,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 17 percent in the past three weeks on higher supplies amid moderate demand in the spot market.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper rose 703 rupees to 38,850 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures erased losses after hitting a contract low earlier in the day on bargain buying, though arrivals pressure limited the rise, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for May delivery finished 1.17 percent higher at 12,062.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 11,860 rupees in morning trade.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha rose 61 rupees at 12,534 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures also rose on lower level buying after hitting contract lows on higher supplies from new crop in the physical market, analysts said.

* Turmeric for May delivery closed up 0.74 percent at 3,794 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,708 rupees.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. ID:nI8E8D1022]

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 34 rupees to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)