MUMBAI Dec 12 India's guar seed futures rose by its maximum daily limit of 4 percent on Monday to hit a new record high on good export demand, low carry-forward stocks and fears output may fall this year.

* The December guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in its upper circuit at a record high of 5,824 rupees per 100 kg at close.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 239 rupees to 5,715 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell on an expected increase in supplies due to higher sowing in the current winter-sowing season and muted consumer demand in the spot markets.

* The chana December contract closed down 1.27 percent at 3,093 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana in Delhi spot market fell 21 rupees to 3,208 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

India's soyoil futures fell from a 4-month high on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil and rising supplies from soybean crushing at home, analysts said.

Rapeseed futures fell due on a rise in acreage, while soybean dropped tracking a weak U.S. market, they said.

* The January soyoil contract ended 0.75 percent lower at 650.95 rupees per 10 kg.

The contract hit a high of 664.1 rupees last week -- the highest for the second month contract since Aug. 3.

* The most-active January soybean finished down 0.65 percent to 2,288 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed dropped 1.17 percent to 3,201 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* Palm futures fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Monday, tracking comparative oils lower as investors continued to fret about European debt, but expectations of a heavy rainy season helped cap losses.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 4 rupees to 641.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 6 rupees to 2,274 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures ended higher due to estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active December pepper on NCDEX ended 0.83 percent higher at 35,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper gained 69.5 rupees to end at 35,030 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract fell 3.02 percent to close at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 59 rupees to 5,545 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell on higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state while sluggish overseas demand weighed.

* January jeera contract fell 1 percent to 13,509 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 61.5 rupees to close at 14,071 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)