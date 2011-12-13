MUMBAI Dec 13 India's chana futures reversed early losses to hit the upper circuit on Tuesday on a firm pulses complex and lower level buying by traders following the sharp correction in prices, analysts said.

* "Chana has fallen significantly in the past few days and traders are finding it attractive to buy at this level," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research, Religare Commodities.

* The most traded January chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.18 percent at 3,303 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 6 percent in 5 sessions before the Tuesday session.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 8 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures rose by its maximum daily limit of 4 percent for the second straight session to a new record high on good export demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward stocks and fears output may fall this year.

* The December guar seed was locked in its upper circuit at a record high of 6,244 rupees per 100 kg at close.

* The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 53.52 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk appetite triggered a scramble for dollars.

* Guar seed prices in Jodhpur spot market rose 234 rupees to 5,949 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's oilseeds and soyoil recouped the previous session's losses on a drop in Malaysian palm stocks and a depreciating rupee that made imports of edible oil costlier, analysts said.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and imports it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* The January soyoil on NCDEX finished 2.24 percent higher at 665.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean closed up 1.53 percent to 2,323 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 2.69 percent higher to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 5.75 rupees to 647 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 18 rupees to 2,292 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 6 rupees to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's pepper futures rose as estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks supported buying, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active December pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.07 percent higher at 36,275 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 279.5 rupees to 35,309.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on bargain buying after falling 3 percent in the previous session, though higher carry forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year restricted the gains, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended 1.17 percent up at 4,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 14 rupees to 5,531 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell tracking bearish spot markets, where higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state, dampened demand.

* The most active January jeera fell 0.23 percent to close at 13,743 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices gained 60 rupees to end at 14,131 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)