MUMBAI Jan 17 India's guar futures recovered from its lower circuit to end near flat on Tuesday in a fraught day of volatile trading when the stand-off with regulators attempting to curb speculative trading hurt sentiment.

The commodities regulator has barred fresh position in the near month contracts and increased the special margin.

* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18, it said in a statement late on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.44 percent at 10,497 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 10,861 rupees earlier before hitting a four percent lower circuit at 10,123 rupees.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state, guar seed fell 1,426.5 rupees to 9,985.50 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended the previous session's losses dragged down by a weak spot market as arrivals from new crop started and rains in key growing areas is seen helping yields, analysts said.

* February chana closed down 3.3 percent on Tuesday at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg, adding to Monday's loss of nearly 3 percent.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana slumped 148 rupees to 3,224 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas in the past few days and a firm rupee that made edible oils import cheaper, analysts said.

* A rise in Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soy futures, however, limited the losses, they said.

* The February soyoil on NCDEX ended down 0.2 percent at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose 1.24 percent on Tuesday to end at 50.73/74 to the dollar.

* The most-active February soybean closed down 1.1 percent at 2,528.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped 1.42 percent to 3,392 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 2.45 rupees to 708.75 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 24 rupees to 2,435 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 101 rupees to 3,609 per 100 kg on thin arrivals.

SPICES

India's pepper futures rose as farmers held back their produce on estimates of lower output, waiting for a better price, though expected supplies from Vietnam in February restricted the upside.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* The February pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.62 percent at 31,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices rose 434.5 rupees to 31,562.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower weighed by prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies.

* The April turmeric fell 1.20 percent to end at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak due to higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of higher output in 2012 weighed.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* February jeera fell 1.98 percent at 16,128 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Unjha market in Gujarat gained 75 rupees to close at 16,058 rupees per 100 kg due to a decline in supplies. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)