MUMBAI Jan 18 India's guar futures wiped out early losses to hit the 4 percent upper circuit on Wednesday tracking the firm spot markets despite stringent measures taken by the regulator to curb volatility in its prices, analysts said.

* "After falling for two days, guar prices are up on speculative buying in both futures and spot market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at 4 percent upper circuit at 10,528 rupees per 100 kg at close.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more-than-doubled since September.

* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18, it said in a statement late on Monday.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 554 rupees to 10,539 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Chana futures in India fell after reversing initial gains on weak demand and on arrival pressure from the new season crop, though prospects of a lower output in the current season limited the downside.

* The February chana contract closed down 0.75 percent at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 14 rupees to 3,210 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell for a third straight day on weak spot demand for edible oils, good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas and a strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper, analysts said.

* The February soyoil contract on NCDEX closed down 2.62 percent at 688.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean finished lower 2.33 percent at 2,469.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped 2.39 percent to 3,311 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 10.5 rupees to 698.25 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 16 rupees to 2,419 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed slumped by 111 rupees to 3,498 per 100 kg.

* The top rapeseed growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed. Rainfall is good for the crop's vegetative growth, traders said.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased acreage and favourable weather conditions, raising hopes of higher output in 2012.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX fell 2.08 percent at 15,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 239 rupees to 15,819 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on a squeeze in supplies as farmers held back produce hoping for prices to rise and estimates of lower output.

* The February pepper ended up 0.30 percent at 31,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices rose 87.5 rupees to close at 31,650 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended flat as bargain-buying sparked by a three-day fall was offset by prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies.

* The April turmeric ended flat at 4,588 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 1.59 percent since the close of Jan. 13.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 133 rupees to close at 5,035 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Jan 13 since when the markets were close due to a local festival. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)