MUMBAI Jan 19 India's guar seed futures
rose to hit the 4 percent maximum daily limit for a second
straight session on Thursday, flying in the face of measures
taken by the exchange and the commodities markets regulator to
curb volatility.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.82
percent at 10,931 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting 10,950 rupees
per 100 kg, a new record high.
* Guar prices are on rising rising spree for past few months
and have more than doubled since September.
* Last month regulator lauched an investigation into of
large scale manipulation by some and issued notices to five
brokers as the probe indicated irregularities in guar trade.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed jumps 1,389 rupees to
11,928 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures snapped a three session fall to end up on
short-covering on hopes that demand will perk up at lower
levels.
* The February chana contract closed up 1.46 percent
percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell more than six percent in the last three
sessions.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 5 rupees to 3,215
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures snapped a 3-day losing
streak on bargain-buying sparked by hopes the price fall would
attract stockists, though a drop in the overseas prices weighed
on sentiment, analysts said.
* February soyoil on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.14 percent at 696.65 rupees per
10 kg, after losing more than 3 percent since Monday.
* The most-active February soybean rose 1.01 percent
to 2,494.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
finished higher 1.54 percent at 3,362 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was steady at 698.25 per
10 kg, while soybean nudged up a rupee to 2,420 per 100 kg. At
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,518
per 100 kg.
JEERA
India's jeera, or cumin, futures rose for the first time in
three days on short-covering triggered by a decline in daily
spot supplies, while expectations of higher output in 2012
capped the gains.
* February jeera closed up 0.8 percent at 15,917
rupees per 100 kg. It fell 4 percent in the last two sessions.
* Traders are expecting higher production for 2012 because
of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat state, the top
producer, and favourable weather.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 8 rupees
to 15,811 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies
in the spot as farmers held back stocks after prices fell more
than 18 percent from their contract high of Oct. 10 in a year
the market expects the output to fall.
* The February pepper finished up 0.9 percent at
32,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 133 rupees to
31,783 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to
17,000 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell 1 percent as fresh supplies from
Karnataka started arriving in the market, while prospects of a
bumper crop this year, also weighed.
* The April turmeric closed down 1 percent at 4,542
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state, turmeric edged down
12 rupees to 5,023 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish
Nambiar)