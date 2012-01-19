MUMBAI Jan 19 India's guar seed futures rose to hit the 4 percent maximum daily limit for a second straight session on Thursday, flying in the face of measures taken by the exchange and the commodities markets regulator to curb volatility.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.82 percent at 10,931 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting 10,950 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

* Guar prices are on rising rising spree for past few months and have more than doubled since September.

* Last month regulator lauched an investigation into of large scale manipulation by some and issued notices to five brokers as the probe indicated irregularities in guar trade.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed jumps 1,389 rupees to 11,928 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures snapped a three session fall to end up on short-covering on hopes that demand will perk up at lower levels.

* The February chana contract closed up 1.46 percent percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell more than six percent in the last three sessions.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 5 rupees to 3,215 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures snapped a 3-day losing streak on bargain-buying sparked by hopes the price fall would attract stockists, though a drop in the overseas prices weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* February soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.14 percent at 696.65 rupees per 10 kg, after losing more than 3 percent since Monday.

* The most-active February soybean rose 1.01 percent to 2,494.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed finished higher 1.54 percent at 3,362 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was steady at 698.25 per 10 kg, while soybean nudged up a rupee to 2,420 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,518 per 100 kg.

JEERA

India's jeera, or cumin, futures rose for the first time in three days on short-covering triggered by a decline in daily spot supplies, while expectations of higher output in 2012 capped the gains.

* February jeera closed up 0.8 percent at 15,917 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 4 percent in the last two sessions.

* Traders are expecting higher production for 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat state, the top producer, and favourable weather.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 8 rupees to 15,811 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies in the spot as farmers held back stocks after prices fell more than 18 percent from their contract high of Oct. 10 in a year the market expects the output to fall.

* The February pepper finished up 0.9 percent at 32,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 133 rupees to 31,783 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell 1 percent as fresh supplies from Karnataka started arriving in the market, while prospects of a bumper crop this year, also weighed.

* The April turmeric closed down 1 percent at 4,542 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state, turmeric edged down 12 rupees to 5,023 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)