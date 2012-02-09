MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian chana futures extended gains for the fourth straight session on Thursday on an estimated decline in production and as demand improved in the physical market, analysts said.

* The February chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.64 percent at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures edged higher on an estimated fall in production and as arrivals were dwindling in the spot markets, analysts said.

* The February guar contract finished up 2.14 percent at 12,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60 percent effective Feb. 7.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures edged higher on a weak rupee, while soybean eased on profit taking, analysts said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.76 percent higher at 699.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract finished 0.37 percent lower at 2,545 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 0.17 percent to 3,422 rupees.

PEPPER

Pepper ended higher on short-covering, but prices are expected to come down due to higher arrivals and tepid export demand, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery closed 0.88 percent higher at 29,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 110.6 rupees to 30,889.4 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on lower-than expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot market.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.7 percent higher at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric ended steady at 4,727.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming weeks.

JEERA

Jeera futures reversed previous day's gains to trade a percent lower weighed by higher output estimates.

* The most-traded jeera contract for February delivery on the NCDEX closed 0.95 percent lower at 14,487 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 100 rupees to 14,981.3 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)