MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian chana futures
extended gains for the fourth straight session on Thursday on an
estimated decline in production and as demand improved in the
physical market, analysts said.
* The February chana contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.64
percent at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures edged higher on an estimated fall in
production and as arrivals were dwindling in the spot markets,
analysts said.
* The February guar contract finished up 2.14
percent at 12,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar
gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60
percent effective Feb. 7.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures edged higher on a weak
rupee, while soybean eased on profit taking, analysts said.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.76 percent
higher at 699.2 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract finished
0.37 percent lower at 2,545 rupees per 100 kg, while April
rapeseed rose 0.17 percent to 3,422 rupees.
PEPPER
Pepper ended higher on short-covering, but prices are
expected to come down due to higher arrivals and tepid export
demand, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper for February delivery
closed 0.88 percent higher at 29,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 110.6 rupees to
30,889.4 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended higher on lower-than expected
arrivals from the new crop in the spot market.
* The April turmeric contract closed 3.7 percent
higher at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric ended steady at 4,727.50 rupees per
100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot
market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming
weeks.
JEERA
Jeera futures reversed previous day's gains to trade a
percent lower weighed by higher output estimates.
* The most-traded jeera contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX closed 0.95 percent lower at 14,487 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 100 rupees to 14,981.3
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)