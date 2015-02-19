(Refiles to standardise minister's name)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI Feb 19 India will provide soil
testing for farmers to target the correct use of fertilizers,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, to push up yields
and cut back on costly misuse.
The service will be available to around 60 percent of its
235 million farmers, Modi said on a visit to the desert state of
Rajasthan, stressing the importance of soil health to lift
India's poor farm productivity. Agriculture employs more than
half of India's 1.25 billion people but accounts for only 14
percent of its $2.3 trillion economy.
The finance minister was likely to allocate $32 million for
the project in this fiscal year's budget on Feb. 28, a senor
official said.
Smart cards can be issued to 140 million farmers in three
years after testing soil for productivity, mineral mix, water
capacity and salinity, and can be presented to government
fertilise suppliers.
Sudhir Panwar, president of a farmers' lobby group, said the
card will cut misuse of subsidised fertiliser. This could also
help the government trim its fertiliser bill of around $10
billion.
Modi said a farmer with a holding of 1.2 hectares could save
50,000 rupees ($805) per year, if the right amount of nutrients
were applied.
Reuters reported last year that Modi, who popularised the
programme in the state of Gujarat that he ran, was likely to
roll it out across the country.
Gujarat's farm output grew at an annual average of 6 percent
over the past three years - about a percentage point higher than
the national figure.
Modi has urged agriculture scientists and farmers to usher
in India's second green revolution after the first one in the
1960s that saw India more than treble its annual wheat output in
just 15 years.
($1 = 62.1432 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and William Hardy)