GENEVA, Sept 10 India spent $56.1 billion on support for farmers in 2010-2011, it said in a World Trade Organization filing on Wednesday, a document that will be pored over for evidence that it breached agreed limits on agricultural subsidies.

The United States and other WTO members have strongly criticised India for being almost a decade behind with notifications on farm support and for vetoing a landmark WTO agreement because it wanted more attention paid to its demand to be allowed to stockpile subsidise crops to ensure food security. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Susan Thomas)