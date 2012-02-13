MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended flat on Monday as a strong rupee shrugged off gains in the overseas markets, while rapeseed fell on arrivals from the new crop, analysts said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.24 percent lower at 687.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract on NCDEX nudged down 0.06 percent to 2,524 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 1.03 percent to 3,368 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 0.15 rupee to 698.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 9 rupees to 2,515 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 63 rupees to 3,345 per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee ended at 49.19/20 to the dollar on Monday, stronger than Friday's close of 49.40/41.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit the maximum permitted daily upper limit of 4 percent and touched a new record high for the second straight session, despite concerns that higher prices may pull down overseas demand and regulatory steps to curb volatility.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.72 percent at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new record high at 14,061 rupees.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,028 rupees to 14,151 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended losses for the second straight session on profit-taking following the sharp rise in price and on rising arrivals in the spot markets, analysts said.

* The March chana contract was down 1.46 percent at 3,363 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of this month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 99 rupees to 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a weak export demand, higher inventories and an expected increase in supplies from the new crop, analysts said.

* The March jeera contract closed down 0.74 percent at 14,582 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera rose 22 rupees to 14,952 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking driven by an estimated rise in production, though good demand in the spot market limited the downside, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract closed down 2.84 percent at 5,126 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 5,488 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 143 rupees to 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures extended losses for another session weighed by rising arrivals in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery closed 1.37 percent lower at 29,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 85 rupees to 30,906 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)