MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures ended flat on Monday as a strong rupee shrugged off
gains in the overseas markets, while rapeseed fell on arrivals
from the new crop, analysts said.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.24 percent
lower at 687.05 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract on NCDEX
nudged down 0.06 percent to 2,524 rupees per 100 kg, while April
rapeseed dropped 1.03 percent to 3,368 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 0.15 rupee to
698.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 9 rupees to 2,515
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
63 rupees to 3,345 per 100 kg.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
ended at 49.19/20 to the dollar on Monday, stronger than
Friday's close of 49.40/41.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures hit the maximum permitted daily upper
limit of 4 percent and touched a new record high for the second
straight session, despite concerns that higher prices may pull
down overseas demand and regulatory steps to curb volatility.
* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.72
percent at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new record
high at 14,061 rupees.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,028 rupees to
14,151 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures extended losses for the second straight
session on profit-taking following the sharp rise in price and
on rising arrivals in the spot markets, analysts said.
* The March chana contract was down 1.46 percent at
3,363 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 7 percent since the
beginning of this month.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 99 rupees to 3,540
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a weak export demand,
higher inventories and an expected increase in supplies from the
new crop, analysts said.
* The March jeera contract closed down 0.74 percent
at 14,582 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera rose 22 rupees to 14,952
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking driven by an
estimated rise in production, though good demand in the spot
market limited the downside, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract closed down 2.84
percent at 5,126 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract
high of 5,488 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose 143 rupees to 4,950 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures extended losses for another session weighed
by rising arrivals in the local market, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper for February delivery
closed 1.37 percent lower at 29,110 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 85 rupees to
30,906 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala
and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
