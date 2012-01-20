MUMBAI Jan 20 India's guar futures closed up in a volatile session that saw February contract test the lower circuit of 4 percent before swinging to yet another record high, breaching the upper circuit.

* February guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.86 percent at 11,373 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier rose 4 percent -- the maximum permitted daily limit -- to hit a record high of 11,388 rupees and then fell 4 percent to its lower circuit at 10,512 rupees per 100 kg before recovering.

* The February contract has hit new record highs eight times and twice hits the 4 percent lower circuits in the previous nine sessions.

* A series of measures taken by the regulator and the exchange has not been successful in arresting the price, which has more than doubled since late November.

* The FMC has issued show-cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 368 rupees to 11,560 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Chana futures closed up on value-buying following a sharp correction in prices and pressured by the prospects of a decline in output due to lesser sowing in the current season.

* February chana contract closed up 0.31 percent at 3,201 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 35 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES:

India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher output in 2012 due to increased acreage and favourable weather, while the approaching harvesting season also weighed.

* The February jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.68 percent at 15,809 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat edged up 4 rupees to 15,815 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on slackening spot supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping for better prices in a year when output is expected to fall.

* The February pepper closed 0.26 percent up at 32,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 137 rupees to 31,920 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on fresh supplies from Karnataka, while prospects of a bumper crop and expected higher supplies this year also weighed.

* The April turmeric slipped 1.32 percent lower at 4,482 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 47 rupees to 4,976 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

India soybean and soyoil futures ended more than 3 percent on improved spot demand, and firm overnight leads from global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.5 percent higher at 2,507.50 rupees per 100 kg, soyoil for February delivery ended 0.6 percent higher at 701.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed ended a tad lower weighed by prospects of good output after rains in growing areas.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,348 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil ended 4.65 rupees at 702.90 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 40 rupees at 2,460 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,537.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)