NEW DELHI Oct 23 India's defence ministry has
issued a final "show cause" notice to AgustaWestland seeking to
cancel a deal to buy a dozen helicopters and has given the
company 21 days to reply, a government official said on
Wednesday.
The official said the company, a subsidiary of Finmeccania
, has been asked to explain why action should not be
taken against it for violating the terms of the pre-contract
integrity pact.
Earlier this month, AgustaWestland has invoked arbitration
over the scandal-tainted deal.
In February, India froze payments on the 560 million euro
($771.32 million) contract after the deal became mired in
allegations of bribery and the then-CEO of Finmeccanica was
arrested by Italian police for allegedly paying bribes to secure
the deal.
AgustaWestland denies the allegations.
A spokesman for Finmeccanica, which controls AgustaWestland,
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing
by Malini Menon)