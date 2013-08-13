NEW DELHI Aug 13 - India's federal auditor said on Tuesday that the government had failed to follow defence procurement policy rules in awarding a 560 million euros ($744.43 million) luxury helicopter deal to AgustaWestland, a division of Italy's Finmeccanica

"Several instances have been observed where the ministry had deviated from the provisions of the DPP (Defence procurement policy) 2006 and RFP (request for proposals) issued in September 2006," the Comptroller and Auditor General said in the report presented to parliament.

Both Italy and India are investigating the deal.

